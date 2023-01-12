CNA Explains: What you need to know about taking a portable charger on your next holiday

SINGAPORE: On Tuesday (Jan 10), a Scoot flight from Taipei to Singapore was forced to return to the gate before take-off after a power bank caught fire on the plane.

According to the airline, Scoot flight TR993 returned to the gate after a rechargeable power bank belonging to a customer overheated while the aircraft was on the ground.

The owner of the power bank and his companion sustained minor burns to their fingers.

A passenger on the flight told CNA that a flight attendant brought a fire extinguisher and the fire was put out within three minutes.

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), power banks are considered to be spare lithium batteries.

These batteries are also typically found in electronic products like laptops, mobile phones and electric bicycles.

What are the regulations if you want to bring your portable charger with you on your next holiday? How can you keep your baggage safe?

Here’s what you need to know.

WHERE SHOULD I PACK MY POWER BANK?

Power banks and portable chargers must be carried in carry-on baggage.

However, when installed in a device, a battery may be carried in checked baggage, said IATA on its website.

In items like smart luggages that have power banks installed, the power banks must be removable and should be removed before the flight.

If the power bank cannot be removed, the baggage item will not be allowed on the plane, said IATA on its website.

Information on airlines’ websites reflected similar restrictions, according to a check by CNA.

On Singapore Airlines (SIA) flights, power banks or rechargeable battery packs are treated as spare lithium batteries.

Customers can carry rechargeable power banks in their cabin baggage, and they must not be checked in, said an SIA spokesperson in response to CNA queries.

“A Dangerous Goods signage is prominently displayed at our check-in counters, and SIA staff will direct customers to refer to the notice for more information on the carriage of dangerous goods, including power banks,” the spokesperson added.

“Customers are also advised that prohibited items are not allowed on the flight, and restricted items are not allowed in their cabin or checked baggage.”

On Scoot flights, passengers can carry rechargeable power banks in their hand-carry baggage. They must not be checked in, said a Scoot representative in response to CNA queries.

Events in the past few years and research have shown that power banks present a risk of igniting and fuelling fires in aircraft cargo or baggage compartments, said Dr Wang Yihua, senior lecturer with Republic Polytechnic’s School of Engineering.

“Lithium batteries are known to produce dangerous heat levels, cause ignition, short circuit very easily and cause inextinguishable fires.”

This is why spare lithium batteries like power banks are not allowed in checked baggage - to reduce the risk of lithium battery fires on flights, he added.