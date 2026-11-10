CNA Explains: ‘Cruise for life’ ship Odyssey seized – what happens after a vessel is arrested?

SINGAPORE: After a ship is arrested, there are several options available to its owner to have it released, maritime lawyers said.

These include putting up something else of value in its place – known as a security – to secure the vessel’s release, having the claim withdrawn or successfully challenging the arrest in court, they told CNA on Tuesday (Nov 10).

Their comments come after the Villa Vie Odyssey cruise ship was arrested in Singapore waters. The vessel had been stranded in Southeast Asia after its US-based operator ran out of money.

A list of arrested vessels on the SG Courts website showed that the Odyssey was arrested on Sunday morning at Changi General Purpose Anchorage.

Mr Jonathan Lim, associate director of K&L Gates Straits Law LLC, said: “A ship arrest is a formal legal step which detains the ship in Singapore under the court's admiralty jurisdiction based on a maritime-related civil claim against the shipowner.”

While under arrest, the ship cannot be moved or leave Singapore waters without the court's permission, pending the resolution of the legal process. During this time, the Sheriff takes control of the ship and looks after it, said Mr Lim.

The Registrar of the Supreme Court is the Sheriff of Singapore, whose office deals with enforcement proceedings in such cases.