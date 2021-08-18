Logo
Man to be charged with unlawful use of explosive substance
A 54-year-old man will be charged in court today (August 18) with unlawful use of an explosive substance, punishable under Section 4 of the Corrosive and Explosive Substance and Offensive Weapons Act. (File photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

18 Aug 2021 12:39PM (Updated: 18 Aug 2021 12:39PM)
SINGAPORE: A 54-year-old man will be charged in court on Wednesday (Aug 18) for his suspected involvement in the unlawful use of an explosive substance.

Police said in a news release that they were alerted to a suspicious item in a residential unit at Anchorvale Link on Aug 14..

Officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him two days later. There was no damage to property or hurt caused. 

Preliminary investigations revealed that he had allegedly flicked a box made of matchsticks and tape out from his window.

It landed in the unit of a neighbour living a few floors down. The neighbour called the police after hearing what sounded like a small explosion. 

The man will be charged under Section 4 of the Corrosive and Explosive Substance and Offensive Weapons Act.

This offence carries a punishment of life imprisonment and caning of not less than six strokes. 

Police say they take a serious view of such incidents.

"Such items are a potential fire hazard, and may cause noise pollution and undue alarm to the public. They may also cause serious injury and damage to property," they added. 
 

Source: CNA/gr(ac)

