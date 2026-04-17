Singapore's March non-oil exports rise 15.3% on strong AI-driven electronics demand

SINGAPORE: Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) rose by 15.3 per cent in March as strong AI-related demand boosted electronics shipments, according to figures released by Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) on Friday (Apr 17).

This marks the seventh consecutive month of expansion, following February's 4 per cent growth.

The increase was led by electronics exports, which grew 74 percent from a year earlier, supported by strong AI-related demand and a low base, and driven mainly by integrated circuits (ICs), disk media products and personal computers (PCs).

NODX grew 9.6 per cent for the first quarter of 2026, while non-electronic NODX saw a decline of 0.6 per cent.



On a year-on-year basis, total trade expanded by 38.5 per cent in January as both exports and imports grew.