Extended grace period for short-term parking at HDB, URA car parks to be reduced to 15 minutes from Sep 1

SINGAPORE: The extended grace period for short-term parking at Housing & Development Board (HDB) and Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) car parks will be reduced from 20 minutes to 15 minutes from September 2022.

This is due to the significant easing of safe management measures from April and less work-from-home arrangements, said HDB in a press release on Monday (Aug 22).

Prior to April 2020, motorists were given a grace period of 10 minutes at all HDB and URA car parks with electronic parking system to facilitate their search for a parking lot and to carry out quick drop-offs and pick-ups.

But since the Circuit Breaker in 2020, HDB and URA have been temporarily adjusting the grace period in response to the dynamic COVID-19 situation, to 20 minutes.

Following the announcement on Monday, HDB said: "Our records show that a 15-minute grace period has generally been sufficient even during the period with increased demand for deliveries."

"HDB and URA have also taken into consideration the shift towards e-commerce."

Motorists who exit the car parks after the grace period will have to pay parking fees for the full duration, including the first 15 minutes.

NO MORE SALE AND EXCHANGE OF PARKING COUPONS AT HDB BRANCHES

In addition, HDB will discontinue the sale and exchange of parking coupons at all HDB branches from Sep 19.

Sales of parking coupons have dropped by 99 per cent in recent years due to the implementation of the electronic parking system in nine out of 10 HDB car parks and the introduction of the Parking.sg app in 2017, said HDB.

Motorists can continue to purchase coupons from authorised agents islandwide such as petrol stations, as well as 7-Eleven and Cheers outlets, it added.

"Motorists who wish to seek a refund for unused or expired parking coupons can continue to do so at HDB branches."

They should schedule an e-appointment through the HDB InfoWEB, to reduce the need for them to wait in line at the branches, said HDB.

HDB also encouraged motorists to use the Parking.sg app to pay for short-term parking at carparks where the electronic parking system is not installed due to site constraints.

"At present, close to nine in 10 motorists use the Parking.sg app at these car parks. The Parking.sg app offers motorists the convenience of per-minute charging and automated calculation of parking charges, thus removing the need to buy, tear and display multiple coupons," said HDB.