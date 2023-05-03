'Extremely rare' weather event lifted debris into the air at Changi East construction site: Met Service

SINGAPORE: An "extremely rare" and "difficult to predict" weather event known as a landspout was the cause of flying debris at a construction site over the weekend, the Meteorological Service Singapore (Met Service) said on Wednesday (May 3).

A video clip posted on TikTok on Sunday showed debris flying at the Changi East construction site, which includes the site for Changi Airport Terminal 5.

Strong gusts of wind can be seen lifting large pieces of debris into the air, with rows of construction barriers and a metal signpost dragged along the site.

The video was reposted on YouTube by user Amin Azis, who called the weather phenomenon a "tornado".

In response to CNA queries, the Met Service explained that a landspout is formed when "circulating air currents above a warm surface get sucked into the updraft (upward moving air) of a developing thunderstorm cloud".

The weather authority added that gusts from such systems could cause minor damage to structures or pose some risk to people conducting activities in the vicinity.

No one was injured at the construction site during the incident on Sunday morning, reported TODAY, citing Changi Airport Group.