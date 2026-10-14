Extremist influences becoming more diverse, anyone can be susceptible: PM Wong

SINGAPORE: Extremist influences are becoming more diverse, and anyone, regardless of age, race or religion, can be susceptible, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Wednesday (Oct 14).

Singapore has seen more cases of self-radicalised individuals, many involving young Singaporeans, and not all are motivated by Islamist extremism, he said.

These include individuals influenced by far-right anti-Islam and neo-Nazi ideologies, as well as incel ideologies that promote hatred and violence against women, Mr Wong said.

Among the cases he cited were a Protestant Christian youth who had planned attacks on mosques, two young men who called themselves “East Asian supremacists”, and an individual who identified as a white supremacist despite being of Chinese ethnicity.

“That is why we must continue to look out for one another, especially our young people in Singapore,” said Mr Wong, who was speaking at a gala dinner to mark the 20th anniversary of Harmony Centre and An-Nahdhah Mosque at the Ritz-Carlton Millenia Singapore hotel.

“We need to keep them connected to the real world, and ensure that they have strong anchors – family, friends, teachers, religious and community leaders – people they trust and can turn to for guidance.”

More broadly, Singapore must guard against people “retreating into separate worlds”, surrounded only by others who think like them and gradually losing their connection with the wider community, he added.

While extremist influences have become more varied, Mr Wong said the threat from Islamist terrorism had not disappeared.

Groups such as the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) continue to recruit supporters, spread propaganda and plot attacks around the world, while Singapore continues to be viewed as an attractive target by extremist elements.

Recent heightened tensions in the Middle East have added to these risks, with some extremist groups seeking to “externalise the conflict” by radicalising supporters and inciting attacks beyond the region, he said.