TCC, Violet Oon at ION Orchard among 22 F&B outlets ordered to close for breaching COVID-19 rules

SINGAPORE: Two restaurants at ION Orchard shopping mall were among a list of food and beverage outlets ordered to close or fined for breaching COVID-19 safe distancing measures since the start of December, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said on Wednesday (Dec 15).

Violet Oon Singapore and TCC, both located at ION Orchard, will have to shut for 10 days from Dec 15 to Dec 24 after failing to ensure a safe distance of at least 1m between groups of customers.

In a media release on Wednesday (Dec 15), the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) named 22 F&B outlets that were ordered to close and 11 others fined for a range of offences, such as failing to minimise interaction between staff and customers, and allowing music videos to be played within the premises.

REPEAT OFFENDER

One of the establishments was issued an order to be closed for a month. G-Sports Entertainment, located at 29 Mosque Street, failed to minimise physical interaction between staff and customers.

"As the establishment is a repeat offender and had obstructed enforcement officers’ investigations, STB (Singapore Tourism Board) required the operator to close for 30 days from Dec 4 to Jan 2," said MSE.

Several pivoted nightspots - establishments that are allowed to resume operations as F&B outlets after implementing additional safe management measures - were also on the list of penalised businesses.

One of them, Havana KTV Night Club (94 Amoy Street), "allowed verbal exhortations of goodwill" and also failed to minimise physical interaction between staff and customers.

Another pivoted nightspot, Havoc (Concorde Hotel and Shopping Mall) allowed liquor consumption past 10.30pm and provided card games to customers.

STB ordered both establishments to close for 10 days.