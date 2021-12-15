TCC, Violet Oon at ION Orchard among 22 F&B outlets ordered to close for breaching COVID-19 rules
SINGAPORE: Two restaurants at ION Orchard shopping mall were among a list of food and beverage outlets ordered to close or fined for breaching COVID-19 safe distancing measures since the start of December, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said on Wednesday (Dec 15).
Violet Oon Singapore and TCC, both located at ION Orchard, will have to shut for 10 days from Dec 15 to Dec 24 after failing to ensure a safe distance of at least 1m between groups of customers.
In a media release on Wednesday (Dec 15), the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) named 22 F&B outlets that were ordered to close and 11 others fined for a range of offences, such as failing to minimise interaction between staff and customers, and allowing music videos to be played within the premises.
REPEAT OFFENDER
One of the establishments was issued an order to be closed for a month. G-Sports Entertainment, located at 29 Mosque Street, failed to minimise physical interaction between staff and customers.
"As the establishment is a repeat offender and had obstructed enforcement officers’ investigations, STB (Singapore Tourism Board) required the operator to close for 30 days from Dec 4 to Jan 2," said MSE.
Several pivoted nightspots - establishments that are allowed to resume operations as F&B outlets after implementing additional safe management measures - were also on the list of penalised businesses.
One of them, Havana KTV Night Club (94 Amoy Street), "allowed verbal exhortations of goodwill" and also failed to minimise physical interaction between staff and customers.
Another pivoted nightspot, Havoc (Concorde Hotel and Shopping Mall) allowed liquor consumption past 10.30pm and provided card games to customers.
STB ordered both establishments to close for 10 days.
Another outlet - Taboo Singapore (57 Duxton Road) - allowed diners to consume alcohol within the premises after 10.30pm. It also failed to implement checks to ensure that only individuals with a cleared vaccination status were allowed to enter to consume food or drinks.
For the multiple breaches, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) ordered the operator to close 20 days from Nov 27 to Dec 16.
F&B OUTLETS, INDIVIDUALS FINED
Another 11 outlets were fined S$1,000 each for breaching COVID-19 rules, such as allowing music videos to be played within premises or failing to ensure a safe distance of at least 1m between groups of customers.
A total of 31 people were also fined for breaches including gathering in groups larger than the permitted size and mask-related offences.
BREACHES AT PARKS AND BEACHES
The particulars of 40 people were taken taken Dec 1 to Dec 13 in parks and beaches managed by the National Parks Board (NParks) for gathering in groups in larger than the permitted limit.
Among them, 22 people who were found playing football at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park. MSE said NParks will be taking enforcement actions against this group.
In Wednesday's media release, MSE noted that all campsites and barbecue pits in NParks-managed parks and gardens remain closed.
The ministry also said NParks will temporarily close access to some parks, sections of lawns, and facilities - such as lawns, hard courts, shelters and car parks - when these areas get too crowded.
MSE added that during the year-end festive period, agencies will be stepping up enforcement efforts at F&B outlets.
"With the emergence of the Omicron variant, we urge all Singaporeans not to let our guard down but to remain vigilant," said MSE.
"We seek everyone’s cooperation to continue to exercise social responsibility and rigorously observe safe management measures so as to keep Singapore safe."
