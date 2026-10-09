2026 F1 Singapore Grand Prix exempted from charging 10-cent BCRS deposit: NEA

SINGAPORE: Visitors to the 2026 Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix will not have to pay the 10-cent deposit on regulated beverage containers sold within the Circuit Park, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Friday (Oct 9).

The race is taking place shortly after the Beverage Container Return Scheme (BCRS) was fully implemented on Oct 1.

NEA said that given the timing of the Grand Prix "so close to the full rollout" of the scheme, as well as the scale and nature of the event, it granted an exemption to race promoter Singapore Grand Prix (SGP) and its permitted food and beverage operators from charging the 10-cent deposit on regulated beverages sold within the Circuit Park.

Visitors should instead dispose of their empty beverage containers in recycling bins set up within the Circuit Park, NEA said.

To ensure that visitors are aware of the arrangements, SGP has published information on its website and will issue push notifications through its mobile app on Friday.

Notices will also be displayed at F&B outlets and SGP Grid Bars within the Circuit Park.