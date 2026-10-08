Contingency plans in place for Singapore F1 amid haze: STB

SINGAPORE: Contingency plans setting out measures for different air quality levels are in place for this weekend's Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said on Thursday (Oct 8) in response to queries from CNA.

The plans cover various 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) and 1-hour PM2.5 levels, STB said.

Measures include keeping people at the Marina Bay Street Circuit informed of the latest haze developments and making medical assistance and N95 masks available on-site if required.

STB said that various government agencies are working closely with the race's promoter, Singapore GP (SGP), to safeguard the health and safety of those involved while ensuring the smooth delivery of the race and its entertainment programme.

"In the event that haze causes visibility, public health or operational issues, the relevant agencies will work closely with SGP to assess the situation before making any collective decisions regarding the event," said the agency.

The Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), motorsport's governing body, said earlier on Thursday that there could be "some restrictions" on outdoor activities at the Grand Prix, such as entertainment, if the haze worsens, but that the race itself was not expected to be affected.

STB said it is monitoring the situation closely and coordinating with the inter-agency Haze Task Force, led by the National Environment Agency (NEA).

"Action plans are in place based on the intensity of the haze," it said.

Tourism industry partners have been advised to monitor daily updates on the haze outlook and advisories through the NEA's website or the myENV app, as well as to implement precautionary measures in line with NEA's advice.