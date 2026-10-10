'Full house every day': F1 crowds shrug off haze as businesses see little impact on demand
Spots which offer both indoor and outdoor seating continue to see diners opting for tables outside, though there appear to be more tourists than locals braving the heat and haze.
SINGAPORE: Businesses have seen little impact on demand from the haze over the Formula 1 weekend, with crowds continuing to dine and drink outdoors despite the hazy conditions.
Restaurants and bars at Raffles City and CHIJMES in Singapore’s central business district were still drawing crowds of locals and tourists, many of whom appeared unfazed by the haze as they sat outdoors, unmasked, dining and drinking while the sound of Formula 1 cars could be heard nearby.
Air quality across Singapore remained in the unhealthy range on Saturday (Oct 10), although readings had eased overnight.
On Friday, the 24-hour PSI rose steadily across Singapore through the morning. By 5pm, all five regions were in the unhealthy range, with the central region recording a PSI of 192 - a new high for this year's haze season.
Spots like Chimichanga and Brotzeit at Raffles City, which offer both indoor and outdoor seating, continued to see diners opting for tables outside, though there appeared to be more tourists than locals braving the heat and haze.
CNA observed a similar trend at restaurants at CHIJMES, with businesses saying Singaporeans appeared to be more wary of the hazy conditions, while tourists were generally less concerned and continued to dine and drink outdoors.
Ms Depa Nagarajan, manager of Drinks & Co, said that business over the last few days was “better than usual”.
“The haze has not affected business and there are more people despite the haze.”
She added that she does not expect demand to drop despite the haze being in the unhealthy range on Saturday, and said the team is geared up and ready for more tourists after this weekend’s races and concerts.
She also said that staff have prepared masks for anyone who feels uncomfortable in the haze, and that they have four “air coolers” in the outdoor dining area to ensure customers can enjoy their meals in comfort.
Nearby, Tony Eugene, the artisanal manager of Duomo Ristorante, said that it has been “super busy” due to the race.
“We’ve had a full house every day this week. Many international people are flying in, but we see less locals because of the haze and not many are coming as usual.”
He added that he has not heard any complaints from customers or much chatter about the haze, with people soaking up the atmosphere and excited about being in Singapore despite the conditions.
However, he did say that it was extremely humid in the last couple of days, with everyone sweating profusely.
“I’m hoping it’ll rain so people will be more comfortable. And that might make the haze better,” he said.
Asked how the situation would be managed if haze conditions continued to worsen, he said: “We will manage. We bring people good food and drinks, and they are not so concerned about the air quality.”
Mr Eugene also expects the weekend crowds, not just those attending F1, but people wanting to have a good time, to keep coming.
At the centre of the stretch of restaurants in CHIJMES, there was also a Jim Beam bourbon whiskey pop-up where patrons could sit outside and listen to live music while enjoying drinks, with the first 100 customers getting free drinks.
The space appeared more crowded than the restaurants, with more people heading over to check out the live band and queueing for a racing simulator at the corner of the pop-up.
Ms Rayern Goh, South East Asian marketing manager at Jim Beam, said the haze has not dampened demand, with crowds continuing to turn up despite the conditions.
She expects to see more than 1,000 visitors to the pop-up over the race weekend.
While Thursday’s crowd comprised mostly invited guests, she said turnout remained strong on Friday, with most visitors being tourists.
“Singaporeans are more cautious about the haze,” she said, adding that they tended to limit their time outdoors.
Tourists, however, appeared less concerned about the conditions.
“The love for F1 is very big. It’s an event so many are looking forward to,” she said.
Patrons sitting around also did not seem too fussed by the heat and haze, and most were not wearing masks.
Mr Bima Ariatama, who came from Jakarta, Indonesia, with his wife to watch the race, said that he was not worried about the haze.
“If the air gets worse, we’ve prepared masks and will just spend more time in the malls.”
He is also not planning to change his outdoor plans over the next few days and will carry on as normal.
“We went around to see the F1 pop-ups and activities around Singapore and will go see more activities related to F1,” the 39-year-old banker said.
Those who were not in the area for the race also felt that they could brave the heat and haze outdoors, and still seemed to be having a good time.
Dressed in a long-sleeved shirt and holding an alcoholic drink as he perspired, Mr Kaitaro Endo, who arrived in Singapore from Japan a couple of days ago for a work trip, only learnt about the haze from his taxi driver on the way from the airport.
The 33-year-old, who works in the food and beverage industry, said he has not been particularly affected by the haze.
“I’m working in the office for the whole day, so I’d want to be outdoors when I’m not working,” he said.
Mr Endo added that he plans to continue sightseeing outdoors over the coming days and will take precautions by staying hydrated.
“FELT LIKE A HEATWAVE”
Speaking to CNA at Friday’s concert, Ms Yan Jun Chan, said that she was not too affected by the haze, but had concerns earlier in the day about whether the concert would be cancelled.
"I did look at the haze (levels) before I came. I think even if it was over 200, I would have still come down … The money I spent on my ticket and (the) emotional investment I have towards the race,” the 24-year-old account executive said.
"If it got to a point where it's a health hazard, I will probably minimise my activities but I would still come down for the race itself because I've been waiting for a year for it."
While fans exiting the event venue on Friday said they did not mind the haze too much, they found heat “unbearable”.
Miss Bibi Nguyen, who spoke to CNA after K-pop boy band Cortis’ concert, said that although visibility was still good from where she was standing, it felt like she was in “in a heatwave”.
She heard that some fans left in the middle of the concert because it was just too hot and crowded, though most people were still having a good time.
“I was there from 2pm and the performance was great. Everyone had fun but I would say the crowd was too chaotic,” the student said.
Mr Hakimi, who only goes by one name, was wiping his sweat with a towel as he spoke to CNA. He said that although there had been worries that the event would be cancelled, he felt confident that things would pull through.
He said that it was “quite humid” and he could “feel the air was really bad” as he walked around the various race spots. It also began to feel harder to breathe as the night went on.
“I got sick previously and am still recovering. So we tried to pace our walks and not rush to the different zones too much,” he said, adding that the air felt even worse after the cars zoomed by.
Ms Trudy Ng, who had been on the grounds since about 4pm, said that she had brought extra masks in case it got really bad and she had to share them with others.
Although she felt “uncomfortable throughout” the six hours she was there due to the haze and heat, she said it was an “experience for the books” and is looking forward to returning on Saturday and Sunday for the other races and concerts.
“It happens once a year and it’s such a big spectacle in Singapore. I wasn’t planning to give up tickets I paid for just because (of the) haze.”
“RELIEF” RACE WAS NOT CANCELLED
F1 fans and concertgoers who spoke to CNA on Friday before attending the event also said there were worries that it would be postponed or cancelled.
“We were a little worried because we could see that it looked quite bad. But we brought masks just in case and we’re just here to have fun,” said Anne Marie Chua, who was attending the event with her husband, neighbour and friend.
“We’re glad it did not get cancelled, but if it did, it would make sense.
“It is what it is, but what a relief. We’re keeping our fingers crossed that it would continue on. It’s really such a nice atmosphere,” the 55-year-old, who works in the automotive industry, said.
International fans who flew down for the race were not too affected either, and were not worried that things would be cancelled.
“The show must go on,” said Tom Bradbury from the UK.
“The reading says it’s unhealthy, but I smoke so I’m not too affected. But I am bummed that certain views aren’t as clear,” he said, adding that he will be attending races on all three days.
“I’m drinking more water … and alcohol.”
Luke Ormandy, who is also from the UK, said that he was “not particularly concerned” despite chatter about whether the race might be cancelled.
“I’m here to spend time with my family, so I’m here regardless.”
He still has outdoor plans after the race to take a boat out from Sentosa and enjoy some time under the sun.
For those working during the F1 period, they too had protocols to keep themselves safe.
Ms Mei Ling Lim and Ms Sumi Chua, who work for a market research agency conducting surveys on customer experience at the F1, said that they would be attending all three days and were worried not just about their health, but also whether there would be enough people for them to interview.
“More people are coming out later and going back earlier,” Ms Chua said.
The company has survey protocols under which, if the PSI goes above 200, they would stop speaking to people outdoors and conduct surveys only indoors.
“We hope it doesn’t rain, but the rain will keep the haze away,” said Ms Lim.
Still, the two are keeping a positive mindset as they head into the work weekend.
“We’re keeping optimistic that everything will go well,” Ms Chua said.
Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said on Saturday that Singapore is prepared to help Indonesia in fighting forest fires wherever necessary amid the ongoing haze.
She added that she has been in touch with her Indonesian counterpart, Minister Jumhur Hidayat, and has offered her support and expressed appreciation for the effort he has put into containing the forest fires in the country.
"We are aware that efforts are going on. We stand ready to assist where we can," she said.
"I'm also supporting any regional efforts to have discussions on regional cooperation on haze issues.
"We are concerned about the well-being of our people. We are on top of the situation. We have plans put in place, and we'll do whatever is needed to protect the public health of Singaporeans."
Additional reporting by Hazeeq Sukri.