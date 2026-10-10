'Full house every day': F1 crowds shrug off haze as businesses see little impact on demand

Mr Hakimi, who only goes by one name, was wiping his sweat with a towel as he spoke to CNA. He said that although there had been worries that the event would be cancelled, he felt confident that things would pull through.

He said that it was “quite humid” and he could “feel the air was really bad” as he walked around the various race spots. It also began to feel harder to breathe as the night went on.

“I got sick previously and am still recovering. So we tried to pace our walks and not rush to the different zones too much,” he said, adding that the air felt even worse after the cars zoomed by.

Ms Trudy Ng, who had been on the grounds since about 4pm, said that she had brought extra masks in case it got really bad and she had to share them with others.

Although she felt “uncomfortable throughout” the six hours she was there due to the haze and heat, she said it was an “experience for the books” and is looking forward to returning on Saturday and Sunday for the other races and concerts.

“It happens once a year and it’s such a big spectacle in Singapore. I wasn’t planning to give up tickets I paid for just because (of the) haze.”

“RELIEF” RACE WAS NOT CANCELLED

F1 fans and concertgoers who spoke to CNA on Friday before attending the event also said there were worries that it would be postponed or cancelled.

“We were a little worried because we could see that it looked quite bad. But we brought masks just in case and we’re just here to have fun,” said Anne Marie Chua, who was attending the event with her husband, neighbour and friend.

“We’re glad it did not get cancelled, but if it did, it would make sense.

“It is what it is, but what a relief. We’re keeping our fingers crossed that it would continue on. It’s really such a nice atmosphere,” the 55-year-old, who works in the automotive industry, said.

International fans who flew down for the race were not too affected either, and were not worried that things would be cancelled.

“The show must go on,” said Tom Bradbury from the UK.

“The reading says it’s unhealthy, but I smoke so I’m not too affected. But I am bummed that certain views aren’t as clear,” he said, adding that he will be attending races on all three days.

“I’m drinking more water … and alcohol.”

Luke Ormandy, who is also from the UK, said that he was “not particularly concerned” despite chatter about whether the race might be cancelled.

“I’m here to spend time with my family, so I’m here regardless.”

He still has outdoor plans after the race to take a boat out from Sentosa and enjoy some time under the sun.