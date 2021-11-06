COVID-19 treatment facility at F1 Pit Building to accept patients from Nov 9

SINGAPORE: The F1 Pit Building at Marina Bay, used for Singapore's Grand Prix races before the pandemic, has been converted into a COVID-19 treatment facility that will start taking in patients from Nov 9.

The 721-bed facility will only take in elderly COVID-19 patients – those who are unvaccinated and above 70 years old, or vaccinated and above 80 years old.

They have to be generally well and should also be independent, without needing assistance in daily activities like going to the toilet or having meals.

“Most of these patients are stable, but they have stable chronic diseases. For example, diabetes, hypertension, (high) cholesterol, but they are elderly, 70 years or more, and are diagnosed with COVID-19,” said medical director of the centre Dr Jonathan Ong.

These patients typically “require a higher level of care”, he added.

Patients will be admitted after assessment by hospitals. They will also be monitored by medical staff round the clock.

With its number of beds and focus on elderly patients, the facility will help to “decongest” public healthcare institutions, Dr Ong said.