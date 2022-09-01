Roads around Marina Centre, Padang to be closed for 7 days for F1 Singapore GP

SINGAPORE: Some roads in the Marina Centre and the Padang area will be closed for seven days for the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2022 happening later this month, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Thursday (Sep 1).

Affected roads will be closed from 12.01am on Sep 28 to allow organisers to set up race infrastructure.

The international car racing event, which was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held from Sep 30 to Oct 2 this year.

All roads will be fully accessible again by 5.30am on Oct 4.

Organisers will progressively reopen affected roads after the race to expedite traffic access, LTA said.

To facilitate peak hour traffic in the mornings and evenings, the following road corridors will be opened at selected hours during the road closure period:

Sep 28 and Sep 29, from 5.30am to 10.00am Towards Orchard Road Collyer Quay >> St Andrew’s Road >> Stamford Road Towards Shenton Way Nicoll Highway >> Esplanade Drive/Stamford Road Towards Marina Boulevard Republic Boulevard >> Raffles Avenue >> Bayfront Avenue Sep 30, from 5.30am to 10.00am Towards Orchard Road Collyer Quay >> St. Andrew’s Road >> Stamford Road Towards Shenton Way Nicoll Highway >> Esplanade Drive/Stamford Road Oct 3, from 5.30am to 10.00am Towards Shenton Way Nicoll Highway >> Esplanade Drive Bras Basah Road >> Nicoll Highway >> Esplanade Drive Towards ECP (Changi Airport) Bras Basah Road >> Raffles Boulevard >> Republic Boulevard Towards Marina Boulevard Raffles Boulevard >> Temasek Avenue >> Bayfront Avenue Oct 3, from 5.00pm to 8.30pm Towards Shenton Way Nicoll Highway >> Esplanade Drive/Stamford Road Bras Basah Road >> Nicoll Highway >> Esplanade Drive Towards Orchard Road Esplanade Drive >> Nicoll Highway/Stamford Road Towards ECP (Changi Airport) Bras Basah Road >> Raffles Boulevard >> Republic Boulevard Bayfront Avenue >> Temasek Avenue >> Raffles Boulevard Towards Marina Boulevard Raffles Boulevard >> Temasek Avenue >> Bayfront Avenue

Those driving to the area on race days of Oct 1 and Oct 2 can access Marina Centre via a single lane along Raffles Boulevard via Nicoll Highway or Temasek Boulevard, from 12am to 1pm.

This does not include buses and vehicles with W, X and Y plates, which will not be allowed to pass.

Taxis can access the single lane at all times, except when the races are ongoing on Oct 1 and Oct 2.

Traffic wardens will be on site and signs put up to direct traffic and assist the public.

Car parks at Suntec City, Millenia Walk, and Marina Square will remain open.

TRAIN SERVICES EXTENDED

MRT trains will operate for longer hours from Sep 30 to Oct 2, and selected feeder bus services will also be extended to match the last train services, said LTA.

Train services at City Hall MRT station will be available until 12.30am on Sep 30 and Oct 1, and until 12.45am on Oct 2.

Members of the public and F1 ticket holders are advised to use public transport to get to the Marina Centre and the Padang between Sep 28 and Oct 3, said LTA.