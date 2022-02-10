Race to reduce Singapore F1's carbon footprint a good start, but experts are mixed on its impact

As the major sporting event takes place all over the world, it is not possible to eliminate emissions generated by logistics and transport completely, said Professor Vish S Viswanathan, director of the Centre for Business Sustainability at Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

“To reduce emissions, (the organisers) could possibly consider and evaluate a modal shift for transport, meaning that instead of transporting car-related items by air, they can move towards less-carbon intensive modes of transport such as ocean freight,” he said.

But with ocean freight being slower than air transport, Prof Viswanathan said this could pose a logistical and scheduling challenge for organisers, especially with the races taking place in quick succession and held all over the world.

“This means that either there have to be custom-built vessels that complete the shipment of the items from one location to another very quickly, or there have to be duplicates of the cars and other related assets that are deployed only at alternative locations such as every second or third race venue,” he said, adding that this will provide a greater lead time for transport.

“Having multiple sets of equipment means the manufacturing carbon footprint might go up a little bit so that's a trade-off they will have to make but it’s an area where they can actually think of solutions and work on it,” he added.

Sustainability consultant K Sadashiv, who is a board director at sustainability non-profit Forum for the Future, said sourcing locally could also help to lower the number of items that need to be transported from overseas, further reducing emissions.

SWITCHING TO SUSTAINABLE FUELS

As part of its sustainability plans, F1 also announced that it would move towards sustainable fuels.

To do this, the championship is currently developing its own 100 per cent “sustainable” fuel, using components that come from either a carbon capture scheme, municipal waste or non-food biomass. It is currently in talks with companies about supplying fuel for the races, with an eye towards scaling up production for mainstream public use.

A working group, which includes power unit manufacturers and fuel suppliers, has also been established to form F1’s new engine regulations for 2025 that will include mandating a ”fully sustainable” fuel source.

In the meantime, new regulations – which kick in this year – will force the F1 teams to freeze the development of engines, in a bid to reduce cost and reach carbon neutrality.