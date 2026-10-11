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In pictures: Full throttle at the F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2026
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In pictures: Full throttle at the F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2026

In pictures: Full throttle at the F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2026

Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen leading the pack at the start of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix on Oct 11, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Lim Li Ting)

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Alyssa Tan
Lim Li Ting
Lim Li Ting & Alyssa Tan
11 Oct 2026 10:59PM
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Singapore: Despite air quality from the haze hovering in the unhealthy range, racing fans turned up in full force for the annual Formula 1 race.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the Singapore Grand Prix for the first time in his career on Sunday (Oct 11). Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished second while Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli was third.

Take a look at CNA visual journalists' best photos from 2026’s Formula 1 weekend.

Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen celebrates winning the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix on Oct 11, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Lim Li Ting)
Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli dousing himself with water after the race on Oct 11, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Lim Li Ting)
Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc spray champagne at each other in celebration at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, Oct 11, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Alyssa Tan)
Max Verstappen kisses his partner Kelly Piquet after winning the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix on Oct 11, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Alyssa Tan)
Fans hold up signs of Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and Kimi Antonelli in celebration of their achievements at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, Oct 11, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Alyssa Tan)
Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton ahead of Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli and McLaren’s Lando Norris during the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix on Oct 11, 2026.
Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton taking a selfie during the drivers’ parade at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix on Oct 11, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Lim Li Ting)
Fans waving to drivers during the drivers’ parade at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, Oct 11, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Alyssa Tan)
Charles Leclerc during sprint qualifying for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix on Oct 9, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Alyssa Tan)
McLaren’s Lando Norris crossing Anderson Bridge on Oct 10, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Alyssa Tan)
Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli races down the track during the sprint qualifying at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix on Oct 9, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Lim Li Ting)
Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli speaks to his team from his car at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix on Oct 8, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Alyssa Tan)
Aston Martin’s pit crew practising a pit stop during the pit lane experience at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix on Oct 8, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Alyssa Tan)
Max Verstappen (left) and Charles Leclerc shake hands after finishing first and third respectively in sprint qualifying for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix on Oct 9, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Alyssa Tan)
A masked woman takes a photo of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 car on display at Raffles City on Oct 9, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Lim Li Ting)
Spectators watching the practice session amid hazy conditions at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix on Oct 9, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Lim Li Ting)
Mercedes’ George Russell on the grid before the sprint race on Oct 10, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Lim Li Ting)
Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen getting out of his car on the grid before the sprint race on Oct 10, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Lim Li Ting)
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc passing Turn 10 of the Marina Bay Street Circuit on Oct 9, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Lim Li Ting)
Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton races down the track during the practice session at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix on Oct 9, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Alyssa Tan)
Fans celebrate Max Verstappen’s win at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix on Oct 11, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Alyssa Tan)
Source: CNA

Related Topics

Singapore Grand Prix Formula 1
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