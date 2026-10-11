In pictures: Full throttle at the F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2026

Singapore: Despite air quality from the haze hovering in the unhealthy range, racing fans turned up in full force for the annual Formula 1 race.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the Singapore Grand Prix for the first time in his career on Sunday (Oct 11). Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished second while Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli was third.

Take a look at CNA visual journalists' best photos from 2026’s Formula 1 weekend.