'Every year is a new challenge': Meet the man responsible for lighting up the Singapore Grand Prix

After a two-year hiatus, Mr Grilli and his team have been hard at work to ensure that come race day on Sunday (Oct 1), the Singapore Grand Prix shines as brightly as before.

STARTING FROM SCRATCH

Lighting up the 61-lap, 5.063km track is a process that begins months before the race.

After a schedule is drawn up, a maintenance team checks the inventory which is kept at a 38,000 sq m storage facility in Tampines. The team ensures that the equipment from the last race is present, and tests the lighting fixtures to ensure they are in working order.

“Before bringing everything here (to the track), we have to be sure that the area has already been cleared,” Mr Grilli told CNA.

About 1,600 floodlights have to be set up along the track, and more than 220km of cables need to be laid.