Road closures for the 2026 F1 Singapore Grand Prix: What you need to know
Several roads in the Marina Centre and Padang area will be closed over a seven-day period in October as the Singapore Grand Prix comes to town.
SINGAPORE: Several roads in the Marina Centre and Padang area will be closed over a seven-day period in October as the Singapore Grand Prix comes to town.
The road closures in the area will take place from Oct 7 to Oct 13.
The Grand Prix will be held from Oct 9 to Oct 11 but as with previous editions, road closures will be required to facilitate set-up and removal of race infrastructure, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a news release on Friday (Sep 4).
LTA said the race organiser has put in place measures to minimise traffic disruptions.
It also encouraged members of the public and F1 ticket holders to take public transport during this period.
AFFECTED ROADS
Affected roads will close from 12.01am on Oct 7 to facilitate the set-up of race infrastructure.
Following the race, roads will be progressively reopened in phases to restore traffic as soon as possible, and all roads will be fully opened by 5.30am on Oct 13.
Auxiliary police officers will be deployed during the road closure period to direct traffic and provide public assistance.
Some of the affected roads include: St Andrew's Road, Esplanade Drive, Raffles Boulevard, Republic Boulevard, Raffles Avenue, Bayfront Avenue.
Several road corridors will be opened at selected hours to facilitate morning and evening peak hour traffic.
These are:
During the road closure period, motorists can still access the Marina Centre via Rochor Road to Temasek Boulevard.
Alternatively, they can use a single lane along Raffles Boulevard (Access Lane) via Nicoll Highway or Temasek Boulevard (except for buses and vehicles with W, X, Y plates) to reach the Marina Centre.
However, it will only be for certain timings due to the new SPRINT Race introduced in Singapore this year.
They are:
Members of the public and F1 ticket holders are strongly encouraged to take public transport to get to the Marina Centre and Padang area, LTA said.
It added that taxis and private hire cars are available as alternative travel options.
Taxis and motorcycles can use the access lane at all times, except during F1 track activity hours.
Directional signs will also be put up in the vicinity to guide motorists and car parks at Suntec City, Millenia Walk, and Marina Square will remain open to the public.
PUBLIC TRANSPORT
LTA said that train services will also be extended on event days from Oct 9 to Oct 11, with the last trains on the North-South Line and East-West Line departing from City Hall MRT station at 12.30am on Oct 9 and Oct 10, and 12.45am on Oct 11.
Operating hours for the other train lines, except for the Changi Airport service, will also be extended.
LTA said that to complement the extended train service hours, selected bus services connecting from MRT stations will also have extended operating hours.
SBS Transit on Friday said that 37 bus services will be affected by road closures due to the race.
SMRT also announced that several of its services plying the affected areas will skip bus stops during this period.
"Members of the public and F1 ticket holders are strongly advised to plan their journeys in advance by referring to the Road Access & Public Transport Guide," LTA said.