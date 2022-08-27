F1 Singapore Grand Prix to see biggest turnout since 2008, tickets expected to sell out: S Iswaran

SINGAPORE: The Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix is set to see its biggest turnout since the first night race in 2008, with tickets for this year's edition expected to sell out.

Giving this update on Saturday (Aug 27), Transport Minister S Iswaran said that the ticket sales are a very clear sign that Singapore is "back strong" and ready to host world-class events after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"After a two-year break, this year's Singapore Formula 1 Grand Prix is set to make a very strong comeback. The ticket sales have been very strong," Mr Iswaran told reporters at an F1-themed community event at West Coast, where he is a Member of Parliament.

"This year's ticket sales have exceeded that in 2019. So it means that we are set to see the largest attendance at the Singapore Grand Prix since its inaugural year in 2008," he added.

"I think it's a very clear sign of the interest and demand both locally and internationally for these kinds of sports events and entertainment."