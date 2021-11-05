F45 fitness studio in Serangoon Garden apologises for ‘racially insensitive’ Deepavali video

SINGAPORE: A fitness studio in Serangoon Garden apologised on Friday (Nov 5) for a “racially insensitive” Deepavali video that was posted on its Instagram account.

The studio, which is part of the F45 Training franchise based in the United States, posted a 14-second video on its Instagram story, where two women were seen shaking their heads from side to side while saying “Happy Deepavali”.

The video, which has since been deleted from the studio’s page, was widely circulated after it was reposted on other accounts.

In a separate Instagram story, the gym said that it “received feedback that this video is racially insensitive”.

“F45 has always been a family-friendly and fun place to exercise and we do many fun videos with our members,” wrote the fitness studio, which is located in Serangoon Garden South.

“Our intentions were never to make fun or hurt anyone’s feelings. Deepavali is the festival of lights and love.”

The studio added that it is “very sorry for the mistakes and hope to seek your forgiveness”.

CNA has contacted F45 Training for further comments. The franchise has multiple studios located in Singapore, including in Holland Village, Orchard Road and Amoy Street.