Fabricated results for SEA Games selection were for event finswimmers never participated in: SNOC, SportSG

SINGAPORE: The controversy surrounding the Singapore Underwater Federation (SUF) has deepened, with new revelations confirming that the athletes involved never even competed in the event for which falsified results were submitted as part of the 2023 SEA Games selection process.

Responding to CNA queries late on Wednesday (Mar 19), the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) and Sport Singapore (SportSG) clarified that the submitted results corresponded to an event the athletes did not participate in.

This follows an earlier joint statement by SNOC and SportSG, which revealed that SUF had falsified results for SEA Games selection, leading to the filing of a police report.

"The onus is on the National Sports Associations (NSAs) to submit accurate and authentic supporting documents and datapoints," said SNOC and SportSG, addressing questions about how the fabricated results were initially approved.

"In this case, the SUF had deliberately abused the system, going to the extent of fabricating the results sheet for an event that the athletes did not participate in."