Carousell, Facebook Marketplace remain at bottom of anti-scam rating system

SINGAPORE: Carousell and Facebook Marketplace have been rated the lowest out of six e-commerce platforms for their anti-scam measures in place to ensure the security of online transactions, the Inter-Ministry Committee on Scams (IMCS) said on Thursday (May 4).

The findings were published in the 2023 E-commerce Marketplace Transaction Safety Ratings (TSR), which is an annual update to the ratings assigned to major e-commerce platforms based on their security features.

The TSR was first launched in May 2022 and serves to provide consumers with information on the anti-scam measures that popular e-commerce platforms have implemented.

The overall safety ratings assigned to each platform indicates the extent of the implemented measures to safeguard users against scams.

These include user authenticity, transaction safety, availability of loss remediation channels for consumers, as well as the effectiveness of their anti-scam measures. The ratings range from one to four ticks, with four ticks being the highest rating.

They remain unchanged from last year, with Facebook Marketplace and Carousell awarded one tick and two ticks respectively.

Shopee obtained three ticks, while Amazon, Lazada and Qoo10 received all four ticks.

E-commerce scams are one of the top scam types in Singapore.

In 2022, there were 4,762 reported e-commerce scam cases, an increase of 74.5 per cent compared to 2,729 cases the year before.

The majority of e-commerce scams reported - about 62 per cent - were perpetuated on Carousell and Facebook.

"These scams generally involve the sale of goods and services online, where said goods and services are not delivered after payment has been made," said the committee.