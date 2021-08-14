Facebook post about 3-year-old who died from COVID-19 at KKH ‘a total fabrication’: MOH

SINGAPORE: A Facebook post claiming that a three-year-old had died from COVID-19 at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital is “a total fabrication”, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Saturday (Aug 14).

“The Ministry of Health would like to call out a Facebook post circulating online that a three-year-old preschooler has died from COVID-19 at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH), and that this death was deliberately not reported,” the ministry said in a Facebook post.

“This is completely untrue and a total fabrication. As of Aug 14, there has been no child who has died from COVID-19 at KKH.”

MOH's statement comes after a post was made by a Facebook user claiming that a three-year-old had died from COVID-19 at KKH. The post had been shared close to 200 times as of Saturday evening.­

"We urge the public to refrain from spreading rumours and misinformation," MOH said.

As of Friday, seven people have died from COVID-19 in Singapore this month. They were aged between 34 and 84 years old, according to information from MOH's daily updates.

