Facebook post about 3-year-old who died from COVID-19 at KKH ‘a total fabrication’: MOH

SINGAPORE: A Facebook post claiming that a three-year-old had died from COVID-19 at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital is “a total fabrication”, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Saturday (Aug 14).
“The Ministry of Health would like to call out a Facebook post circulating online that a three-year-old preschooler has died from COVID-19 at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH), and that this death was deliberately not reported,” the ministry said in a Facebook post.
“This is completely untrue and a total fabrication. As of Aug 14, there has been no child who has died from COVID-19 at KKH.”
MOH's statement comes after a post was made by a Facebook user claiming that a three-year-old had died from COVID-19 at KKH. The post had been shared close to 200 times as of Saturday evening.
"We urge the public to refrain from spreading rumours and misinformation," MOH said.
As of Friday, seven people have died from COVID-19 in Singapore this month. They were aged between 34 and 84 years old, according to information from MOH's daily updates.
