Goh Meng Seng's post about MOH-sponsored study on Lianhua Qingwen medicine for COVID-19 'incorrect': Health Ministry

SINGAPORE: A Facebook post by People’s Power Party politician Goh Meng Seng stating that the Ministry of Health (MOH) had sponsored a study on Chinese medicine Lianhua Qingwen for COVID-19 treatment is "incorrect", said the Health Ministry on Sunday (Nov 21).

Mr Goh had said in his post that MOH sponsored a study, which was supposed to run from July 2020 to February 2021, on the efficacy of Lianhua Qingwen in treating mild COVID-19 infections, the ministry said.

Mr Goh also asked why the findings of the study had not been published, and accused the Government of lying, the ministry added.

MOH had indeed offered to sponsor the study under a traditional Chinese medicine research grant, the ministry said on Sunday.

However, the principal investigator for the study later withdrew her application as she was unable to secure a suitable study site, it added.

"Mr Goh Meng Seng’s post is incorrect," said MOH.

"Mr Goh Meng Seng has accused the Government of lying; this is a serious, baseless accusation. We reserve the right to take further action if Mr Goh Meng Seng persists with this unjustified claim."

To date, a few randomised control clinical trials on Lianhua Qingwen have been conducted only in China, said MOH.

The numbers of patients in those trials were not large enough, and there is "no conclusive scientific evidence" to show the medicine could be used to prevent or treat COVID-19 in Singapore, it added.

LIANHUA QINGWEN NOT APPROVED FOR TREATING COVID-19 SYMPTOMS

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said earlier this week that Lianhua Qingwen has not been approved for treating COVID-19 symptoms.

HSA said it was aware of claims circulating on social media and in Telegram chat groups that Lianhua Qingwen products could be used to prevent or treat COVID-19.

"Some Lianhua Qingwen products are listed as Chinese proprietary medicines in Singapore for the relief of cold and flu symptoms. HSA approved them based on the documented uses of the ingredients present in the products," said the authority.

"To date, there is no scientific evidence from randomised clinical trials to show that any herbal product, including Lianhua Qingwen products, can be used to prevent or treat COVID-19."