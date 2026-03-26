Singapore to roll out facial recognition for motorcyclists at land checkpoints after trials

SINGAPORE: The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) will roll out facial recognition to all automated motorcycle lanes at Singapore's land checkpoints, following trials.

Facial images will replace fingerprints as the primary biometric identifier.

Since January, ICA has been conducting trials to use facial recognition for immigration clearance at some motorcycle lanes in the arrival zone of Woodlands Checkpoint.

From Mar 31, this will be rolled out to 18 automated motorcycle lanes in the arrival zone of Woodlands Checkpoint, before it is extended to all 70 automated motorcycle lanes there.

The initiative will start at Tuas Checkpoint in the third quarter of the year.

The move is part of ICA's plan to provide a more seamless and secure immigration clearance experience for travellers, said Superintendent Eliane Chee, senior assistant director of the operations development branch at ICA.

"This is especially useful on rainy days, when wet fingerprints are harder to detect," she added.