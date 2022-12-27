Buangkok sword incident: Man gets jail and caning for slashing cars and pedestrian

SINGAPORE: A man who swung a "samurai" sword at cars in Buangkok Crescent and attacked a pedestrian waiting at a traffic light was sentenced on Tuesday (Dec 27).

Fadhil Yusop, 38, was given 18 months' jail and six strokes of the cane.

He pleaded guilty to three charges including a rash act endangering life and voluntarily causing hurt by a dangerous weapon. Another two charges were considered in sentencing.

The court heard that Fadhil left his house around noon on Mar 14, 2022, with a samurai sword or katana that was about 63cm long.

Around 2.15pm, he went to Buangkok Crescent, held the sword in his right hand and walked in the middle of the road.

Fadhil then swung his sword at four vehicles that drove by, causing damage that costs up to S$1,000 to repair.

A short while later, a man walking home after buying groceries from a supermarket approached a traffic light junction and waited for the light to turn green in his favour.

He was carrying his groceries in one hand and using his phone with the other when he noticed Fadhil standing in the middle of the road and slashing vehicles with his sword.

The pedestrian used his phone to record the actions of Fadhil, who approached him. Using the sword, Fadhil slashed the victim thrice on his arm and shoulder and they both fell to the ground.

Some bystanders then ran over and pinned Fadhil to the ground.