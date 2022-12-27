Buangkok sword incident: Man gets jail and caning for slashing cars and pedestrian
Fadhil Yusop swung a sword at four vehicles in Buangkok Crescent before turning his attention to a pedestrian at a traffic light.
SINGAPORE: A man who swung a "samurai" sword at cars in Buangkok Crescent and attacked a pedestrian waiting at a traffic light was sentenced on Tuesday (Dec 27).
Fadhil Yusop, 38, was given 18 months' jail and six strokes of the cane.
He pleaded guilty to three charges including a rash act endangering life and voluntarily causing hurt by a dangerous weapon. Another two charges were considered in sentencing.
The court heard that Fadhil left his house around noon on Mar 14, 2022, with a samurai sword or katana that was about 63cm long.
Around 2.15pm, he went to Buangkok Crescent, held the sword in his right hand and walked in the middle of the road.
Fadhil then swung his sword at four vehicles that drove by, causing damage that costs up to S$1,000 to repair.
A short while later, a man walking home after buying groceries from a supermarket approached a traffic light junction and waited for the light to turn green in his favour.
He was carrying his groceries in one hand and using his phone with the other when he noticed Fadhil standing in the middle of the road and slashing vehicles with his sword.
The pedestrian used his phone to record the actions of Fadhil, who approached him. Using the sword, Fadhil slashed the victim thrice on his arm and shoulder and they both fell to the ground.
Some bystanders then ran over and pinned Fadhil to the ground.
The victim was taken to hospital with abrasions and cuts and given three days' medical leave, incurring bills of S$110.
Deputy Public Prosecutor Daniel Ling asked for 18 to 24 months' jail for Fadhil, with six strokes of the cane.
He said Fadhil has previous convictions for offences like criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty. A charge of carrying an offensive weapon was among the charges taken into consideration.
Lawyer Anand Nalachandran, who took on the case under the Criminal Legal Aid Scheme, asked for a lower jail term.
He said a total of about S$2,500 in damages was incurred, but Fadhil is not currently able to provide restitution. However, he plans to do so upon his release and accepts responsibility for what he has done, said Mr Nalachandran.
He added that Fadhil "extends his apologies to everyone".