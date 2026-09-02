FairPrice brings back 6% discount for CHAS Blue and Orange cardholders until Jan 1

SINGAPORE: Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) Blue and Orange cardholders will once again receive a 6 per cent discount, up from the usual 3 per cent, at FairPrice outlets on Thursdays and Fridays from Sep 3 until Jan 1, 2027.

The discount, available across all FairPrice stores, FairPrice Online and Unity pharmacies, will be capped at a total spend of S$200 (US$157) per customer per day.

CHAS blue cardholders can enjoy the discount on Thursdays while CHAS orange cardholders can do so on Fridays.

In-store shoppers can present their CHAS card to cashiers before payment, while online shoppers can link their CHAS account to the FairPrice Group app for the discount to be applied automatically at checkout.

Eligible cardholders can also enjoy a waiver of service fees for online delivery orders on Thursdays and Fridays.

The renewed scheme follows a series of FairPrice initiatives this year aimed at helping Singaporeans cope with higher living costs, including a promotion from Apr 9 to May 31 that similarly doubled the CHAS discount for Blue and Orange cardholders.

"As the first retailer in Singapore to introduce discounts for CHAS cardholders, we have consistently looked for ways to support our community, especially those who may need more help," Mr Vipul Chawla, group CEO of FairPrice Group, said.