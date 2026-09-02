FairPrice brings back 6% discount for CHAS Blue and Orange cardholders until Jan 1
CHAS blue cardholders can enjoy the discount on Thursdays while CHAS orange cardholders can do so on Fridays.
SINGAPORE: Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) Blue and Orange cardholders will once again receive a 6 per cent discount, up from the usual 3 per cent, at FairPrice outlets on Thursdays and Fridays from Sep 3 until Jan 1, 2027.
The discount, available across all FairPrice stores, FairPrice Online and Unity pharmacies, will be capped at a total spend of S$200 (US$157) per customer per day.
CHAS blue cardholders can enjoy the discount on Thursdays while CHAS orange cardholders can do so on Fridays.
In-store shoppers can present their CHAS card to cashiers before payment, while online shoppers can link their CHAS account to the FairPrice Group app for the discount to be applied automatically at checkout.
Eligible cardholders can also enjoy a waiver of service fees for online delivery orders on Thursdays and Fridays.
The renewed scheme follows a series of FairPrice initiatives this year aimed at helping Singaporeans cope with higher living costs, including a promotion from Apr 9 to May 31 that similarly doubled the CHAS discount for Blue and Orange cardholders.
"As the first retailer in Singapore to introduce discounts for CHAS cardholders, we have consistently looked for ways to support our community, especially those who may need more help," Mr Vipul Chawla, group CEO of FairPrice Group, said.
Mr Ng Chee Meng, secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress, said: "Keeping grocery bills manageable is one way NTUC advances our social mission to support workers and Singaporeans. In particular for lower-income households, with the discount doubled, this will add up to meaningful savings over time.
"Through our impact businesses like FairPrice Group, more than S$10 million in savings have been provided to CHAS Blue and Orange cardholders this year, and we want to do more," he said.
"We will continue working with our partners to extend practical support that makes a real difference, and to help workers and Singaporeans stretch their dollar further where it matters most."
Earlier this year, FairPrice froze prices on more than 500 daily essentials, including housebrand rice, cooking oil, fresh and frozen meat, and vegetables, from Jun 1 to Aug 31.
It also offered National Day return vouchers for shoppers who spent at least S$61 in a single receipt and ran promotions offering discounts of up to 36 per cent on housebrand essentials earlier in the year.