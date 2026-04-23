FairPrice to roll out smart shopping carts with self-checkout, navigation features by end-2026

SINGAPORE: FairPrice will roll out smart shopping trolleys to nearly 50 outlets by the end of the year, the supermarket chain said on Thursday (Apr 23), following an initial trial in Punggol last year.

The Smart Carts, integrated with the FairPrice Group app, feature built-in displays to help customers navigate the aisles, provide personalised promotions based on their shopping basket and scan and pay for products as they shop.

Since their implementation at FairPrice Punggol Coast Mall in August 2025, the Smart Carts have reduced customer checkout times from minutes to an average of 36 seconds, FairPrice said in a news release on its website.

Over 1,300 of these trolleys will be rolled out across 48 FairPrice Xtra and Finest outlets by end-2026, Singapore’s largest supermarket chain added.

The smart shopping trolleys are part of a slew of digital innovations, dubbed the Store of Tomorrow (SOT) programme, that were developed in partnership with Google Cloud.

Following the opening of its first physical Store of Tomorrow at Punggol Digital District in 2025, FairPrice is hoping to expand the programme’s digital innovations for both customers and supermarket staff members across its network by end-2026.

For instance, the smart trolleys, which are integrated with Google Cloud’s Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, can recommend relevant ready-to-eat or ready-to-cook options if a shopper were to ask the in-cart AI assistant about a specific dish.