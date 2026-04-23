FairPrice to roll out smart shopping carts with self-checkout, navigation features by end-2026
The Smart Carts, which have been on trial, have reduced checkout times from minutes to an average of 36 seconds, FairPrice said.
SINGAPORE: FairPrice will roll out smart shopping trolleys to nearly 50 outlets by the end of the year, the supermarket chain said on Thursday (Apr 23), following an initial trial in Punggol last year.
The Smart Carts, integrated with the FairPrice Group app, feature built-in displays to help customers navigate the aisles, provide personalised promotions based on their shopping basket and scan and pay for products as they shop.
Since their implementation at FairPrice Punggol Coast Mall in August 2025, the Smart Carts have reduced customer checkout times from minutes to an average of 36 seconds, FairPrice said in a news release on its website.
Over 1,300 of these trolleys will be rolled out across 48 FairPrice Xtra and Finest outlets by end-2026, Singapore’s largest supermarket chain added.
The smart shopping trolleys are part of a slew of digital innovations, dubbed the Store of Tomorrow (SOT) programme, that were developed in partnership with Google Cloud.
Following the opening of its first physical Store of Tomorrow at Punggol Digital District in 2025, FairPrice is hoping to expand the programme’s digital innovations for both customers and supermarket staff members across its network by end-2026.
For instance, the smart trolleys, which are integrated with Google Cloud’s Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, can recommend relevant ready-to-eat or ready-to-cook options if a shopper were to ask the in-cart AI assistant about a specific dish.
“By bringing proven AI solutions from our Store of Tomorrow programme to more supermarkets across the island, we want to reimagine the shopping experience for our customers and remove the friction from their weekly grocery runs,” said FairPrice Group CEO Vipul Chawla.
“Whether it’s with smart carts that provide personalised offers and in-store navigation, or hybrid retail formats that bring together the best of physical and online shopping, our aim with the programme is to make every day a little better for all in Singapore.”
FairPrice will also roll out digital price cards to 48 supermarket outlets by the end of the year.
The digital price cards, leveraging Google Cloud’s Gemini, offer shoppers clear, real-time pricing and promotional information, while removing the need for printed cards.
They are projected to save 15,000 man-hours and S$138,000 (US$108,000) annually from printing and replacing physical price cards, FairPrice said.
Other innovations of the SOT programme include ShopBeyond, which connects physical displays with FairPrice's online catalogue, enabling customers to make purchases and schedule deliveries as they shop in-store.
FairPrice will also be rolling out the Grocer Genie app for employees at its supermarkets, featuring intelligent task management and AI-powered analysis of key store performance metrics, such as sales, inventory and customer satisfaction.
As part of its strategy to improve customers' shopping experience, FairPrice integrated Singpass’ MyInfo service into its FairPrice Group app in May 2025 to make the application of its daily discount schemes even easier for eligible shoppers.
By verifying their information on the FairPrice Group app once with MyInfo, eligible customers using the app can have relevant discounts applied automatically to their purchases.
Since this implementation, almost 900,000 NTUC Link members have updated their FairPrice app profiles via MyInfo, the group said.