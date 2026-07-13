FairPrice rolls out unit pricing initiative to all stores following trial programme

SINGAPORE: FairPrice has rolled out a unit pricing initiative across all its stores, it said on Monday (Jul 13), following a trial at major supermarkets that was launched last September.

The eight-week trial saw participating supermarket outlets display unit prices for selected grocery categories, including rice, meat, eggs, cooking oils, fruits and vegetables.

Customers were able to see the cost per unit of measure, such as per kilogram or per litre, making it easier to compare value across different product sizes and brands.

FairPrice told CNA on Monday that it is also working to expand unit pricing from the initial 27 categories to 40 categories, which will be rolled out to all its stores and online.

It said that new additions would include daily staples and household essentials such as flour, bread, milk, soft drinks, diapers, sauces and shower products.

FairPrice also said that the initiative across all its stores would allow "customers to make well-informed and value-driven purchasing decisions".

Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong said in a written parliamentary reply on Jul 7 that the unit pricing pilot programme will be expanded later this year.

"The government initiated the unit pricing pilot across major supermarkets in September 2025 and has received positive feedback that unit pricing has been useful in helping consumers compare prices across different brands and package sizes," said Mr Gan, who is also Deputy Prime Minister.

"The pilot will be expanded to cover more in-store and online outlets, and a wider range of grocery items later this year.

"The government will continue to gather more data from the consumers on the effectiveness of unit pricing, and also seek feedback from operators to understand the operational feasibility of unit pricing and the impact to their businesses, before deciding on the next steps."

Mr Gan was replying to questions filed by MP Yip Hon Weng (PAP-Yio Chu Kang), who had asked if, in light of recent reports of shrinkflation, the government has assessed making unit pricing mandatory for essential household products.

Mr Yip also asked whether existing consumer protection laws adequately cover cases where companies raise effective prices by using cheaper ingredients, shrinking product sizes or changing packaging and labels.

Responding to queries from CNA, the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCS) said on Jul 9 that it had been "encouraged" by the initial feedback from the pilot scheme, which took place at selected outlets of NTUC FairPrice, Sheng Siong, Prime Supermarket, Cold Storage and Giant.

According to CCS, early feedback indicated that consumers found unit pricing useful for comparing the prices of products across different sizes and brands, while participating supermarket operators also gave constructive feedback on the pilot's implementation.

"We are currently reviewing the pilot findings and working with participating supermarket operators on the next phase. The expanded pilot will cover more commonly purchased grocery items and additional retail touchpoints, including both physical stores and online platforms," it said.

"Any future move to make unit pricing a more permanent feature will take into account consumer benefits, industry feedback and operational feasibility."

CCS added that details of the expanded pilot scheme will be announced in due course.

Some participating supermarkets have continued displaying unit prices beyond the eight-week run.

In his written parliamentary reply, Mr Gan noted that the government promotes fair competition and diversified supply sources to give consumers more choice and keep prices competitive.

Businesses that make false or misleading claims can face enforcement action under the Consumer Protection (Fair Trading) Act, while consumers who suspect unfair trading practices are encouraged to report them to the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE).