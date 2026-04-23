FairPrice widens price freeze to over 300 essentials until May 31

SINGAPORE: Prices of more than 300 basic products at FairPrice supermarkets will be frozen, as Singapore’s largest supermarket chain steps up efforts to keep household staples affordable.

FairPrice Group said on Thursday (Apr 23) it has expanded its price freeze to over 300 essential items, up from 100, with support from more than 30 major food and grocery suppliers.

The expanded price freeze takes effect immediately and runs until May 31.

New items in the price freeze include Nestle cereal and coffee mix, Kang Kang packaged noodles, Lee Kum Kee sauces and condiments, Colgate toothpaste, Panadol caplets, and Head and Shoulders shampoo. FairPrice Group first froze the prices of 100 everyday essentials on Apr 9.

"This collaborative effort with industry partners is aimed at protecting Singaporeans' way of life amidst supply chain disruptions stemming from the situation in the Middle East," the group said in a statement.

It added it will continue to monitor global volatility and its impact, before deciding how best to help households stretch their dollar in the months ahead.

Those holding Community Health Assistance Scheme (CHAS) cards will also have their S$3.99 (US$3.13) online delivery service fees waived until May 29. This is on top of the doubling of discounts from 3 to 6 per cent on Thursdays and Fridays for CHAS Blue and Orange cardholders respectively.

The group added that these measures are funded by the FairPrice Foundation.

Customers can look for the Price Freeze label in-store or online, or find the full list of products that have had their prices frozen on the FairPrice website.

To ensure that savings are easily accessible for eligible customers, relevant discounts including weekly senior discounts and CHAS discounts are automatically applied at checkout after customers' information are verified in the FairPrice app.