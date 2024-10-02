FairPrice Group to give shoppers S$4 return voucher for every S$50 spent

SINGAPORE: FairPrice Group announced on Wednesday (Oct 2) that it will give shoppers S$4 in FairPrice return vouchers for every S$50 spent in a single transaction.

The promotion will run from Oct 3 to Oct 9, and extends to all FairPrice, FairPrice Finest and FairPrice Xtra stores. It will also apply to all Unity stores, except for the ones at Changi Airport.

Shoppers can receive up to three return vouchers per transaction. They will be valid from a day after the date of issuance until Oct 31 with no minimum spend requirement, and can be used across all FairPrice outlets, excluding Changi Airport's Unity outlets.

"Keeping daily essentials within reach for all in Singapore has been our guiding mission for over 50 years," said Vipul Chawla, group CEO of Fairprice Group.

"Through the return voucher initiative, we want to assure Singaporeans that we will continue to support them in times of need, and strive to make their daily lives and access to healthy and nutritious food a little better every day."

FairPrice Group added the "week-long promotion follows a wave of initiatives since the start of the year to help Singaporeans keep essentials within reach".

This is the third time in 2024 that the group has given return vouchers to shoppers.

In late June, the group gave shoppers S$4 in FairPrice return vouchers for every S$50 worth of CDC vouchers spent in a single transaction at any store, with the deal running for a week.

It also gave shoppers an S$8 FairPrice return voucher for every S$80 worth of CDC vouchers spent in a single transaction over a two-week period in January.