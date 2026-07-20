Other Marine Parade-Braddell Heights MPs to cover Faishal Ibrahim’s constituency duties after resignation

SINGAPORE: With Associate Professor Faishal Ibrahim resigning from politics, the remaining Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC Members of Parliament (MPs) will cover his constituency duties, said Mr Seah Kian Peng on Monday (Jul 20).

Assoc Prof Faishal, who was acting minister-in-charge of Muslim affairs, resigned from politics after his interactions with a woman “fell short” of standards required of a political office holder and MP.

He resigned as a political office holder, MP and as a People's Action Party (PAP) member on Monday.

Mr Seah, who led the Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC team at the 2025 General Election, said Assoc Prof Faishal was a valuable member of the team and made immeasurable contributions in the Kembangan ward.

The remaining team members – Mr Seah, Mr Goh Pei Ming, Ms Tin Pei Ling and Ms Diana Pang – will do their best to look after the Kembangan residents, he added.

“He has asked me to apologise to all his residents and grassroots leaders. In this period of transition, our immediate priority is to ensure that Kembangan residents are taken care of,” said Mr Seah in a post on Facebook on Monday afternoon.

The remaining MPs will handle all meet-the-people session cases and appeals.

The ongoing community initiatives that support the elderly, vulnerable families and improve community cohesion in Kembangan will also continue, he said.

"As a team that has worked together so closely over the last year, we are deeply saddened by what has happened," said Mr Seah.