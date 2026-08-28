GE2025 backup candidate Firdaus Daud to take on grassroots duties in Kembangan, Faishal Ibrahim's former ward

SINGAPORE: Mr Ahmad Firdaus Daud, who was prepared to stand as a People's Action Party (PAP) candidate in last year's General Election, will be appointed second adviser to grassroots organisations in Kembangan from Sep 1.

The ward was previously overseen by former Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim, who resigned from politics in July.

Speaking to CNA on Friday night (Aug 28), Mr Seah Kian Peng, who led the Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC team in GE2025, said Mr Firdaus would join the team looking after residents in Kembangan.

Mr Seah said he would continue overseeing the ward together with fellow MPs Goh Pei Ming, Tin Pei Ling and Diana Pang.

Mr Firdaus, a PAP member since 2016, had previously told CNA that he was ready to stand as a candidate for the party.

He is also no stranger to grassroots work, Mr Seah said.

Mr Firdaus currently serves as second adviser in Punggol, where he works with Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong.

Grassroots advisers are appointed by the People's Association, a statutory board under the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, to guide grassroots organisations in engagement and outreach efforts.

Mr Firdaus will initially serve as second adviser in both Punggol and Kembangan after his new appointment takes effect.

"Going forward, the plan is for him to relinquish his second adviser role in Punggol, so he can just focus on Kembangan," said Mr Seah, who is also speaker of parliament.



Associate Professor Faishal resigned on Jul 20 after Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said his interactions with a woman had fallen short of the standards required of a political office holder and MP.