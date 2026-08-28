GE2025 backup candidate Firdaus Daud to take on grassroots duties in Kembangan, Faishal Ibrahim's former ward
Mr Ahmad Firdaus Daud, who currently serves as second adviser in Punggol, is not new to grassroots work, says Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng.
SINGAPORE: Mr Ahmad Firdaus Daud, who was prepared to stand as a People's Action Party (PAP) candidate in last year's General Election, will be appointed second adviser to grassroots organisations in Kembangan from Sep 1.
The ward was previously overseen by former Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim, who resigned from politics in July.
Speaking to CNA on Friday night (Aug 28), Mr Seah Kian Peng, who led the Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC team in GE2025, said Mr Firdaus would join the team looking after residents in Kembangan.
Mr Seah said he would continue overseeing the ward together with fellow MPs Goh Pei Ming, Tin Pei Ling and Diana Pang.
Mr Firdaus, a PAP member since 2016, had previously told CNA that he was ready to stand as a candidate for the party.
He is also no stranger to grassroots work, Mr Seah said.
Mr Firdaus currently serves as second adviser in Punggol, where he works with Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong.
Grassroots advisers are appointed by the People's Association, a statutory board under the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, to guide grassroots organisations in engagement and outreach efforts.
Mr Firdaus will initially serve as second adviser in both Punggol and Kembangan after his new appointment takes effect.
"Going forward, the plan is for him to relinquish his second adviser role in Punggol, so he can just focus on Kembangan," said Mr Seah, who is also speaker of parliament.
Associate Professor Faishal resigned on Jul 20 after Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said his interactions with a woman had fallen short of the standards required of a political office holder and MP.
In a Facebook post on Thursday, Mr Seah shared photos of the Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC MPs and volunteers distributing National Day vouchers to Kembangan residents. Mr Firdaus was among those taking part.
"It was also a good opportunity for us to come together, get to know one another better and work as a team to look after our residents in Kembangan," he wrote.
Asked if it was Mr Firdaus' first time meeting Kembangan residents, Mr Seah told CNA that it was his "first major activity" in the ward. He had earlier introduced Mr Firdaus to other members of the team and key grassroots leaders, Mr Seah added.
Following Assoc Prof Faishal's resignation, Mr Seah had said the remaining four Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC MPs would work hard to continue serving residents and would look to "strengthen the team in time to come".
Asked about Mr Firdaus joining the team, he said on Friday: "So, the time has come."
"I wanted this appointment to be done earlier, and I'm glad that we've found someone and that he will be joining the team from Sep 1."
CNA contacted Mr Firdaus, but he declined to comment ahead of the formal appointment.
Mr Firdaus is a lawyer in private practice and a fractional general counsel to small- and medium-size enterprises and growth-stage companies at ARLC Legal. He was also appointed to the board of Pro Bono SG, the charity arm of the Law Society of Singapore, at the start of this year.