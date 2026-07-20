PAP moved swiftly on Faishal case, but string of indiscretions could chip away at party's reputation: Analysts

SINGAPORE: The swift handling of Associate Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim's resignation helps contain the immediate fallout, but analysts said a string of indiscretions could gradually affect the People's Action Party's (PAP) “whiter than white” reputation, notwithstanding the way such cases have been dealt with after they come to light.

"Minimally, the element of doubt may grow stronger as resignations of PAP MPs for indiscretions would strike some as regular," said Singapore Management University law don Eugene Tan, pointing to earlier cases such as Mr Michael Palmer in 2012 and Mr David Ong in 2016.

The resignation is the latest in a string of exits involving PAP figures in recent years. Former Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and Ms Cheng Li Hui resigned in 2023 following their affair. Former Transport Minister S Iswaran quit in January 2024 after a corruption investigation. He was later sentenced to 12 months' jail.

Following Mr Iswaran's arrest and the resignations of Mr Tan Chuan-Jin and Ms Cheng, then-Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong acknowledged that the PAP had taken a hit, but said the party would demonstrate to Singaporeans that it would uphold its standards and do the right thing.

"For the good of our country, we will carry through what needs to be done in accordance with the law, even if it may be politically embarrassing and painful to the party," Mr Lee said in parliament in August 2023.

The PAP "prides itself on integrity in governance and virtue in its leadership", said Assoc Prof Eugene Tan. "These remove bragging rights notwithstanding that the PAP government did not cover up."

Assoc Prof Faishal, who was acting minister for Muslim affairs, senior minister of state for home affairs and an MP for Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC, resigned from politics on Monday (Jul 20) over interactions with a woman that "fell short" of the standards required of a political office holder.