'I am deeply sorry': Faishal Ibrahim apologises to residents after resigning from politics
The former Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs resigned on Monday (Jul 20) over his interactions with a woman that fell short of the standards required of a political office holder.
SINGAPORE: Former Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim on Monday (Jul 20) apologised to residents and supporters after stepping down from his political roles, saying he would be spending more time with his family.
"I am deeply sorry to have let down my residents and supporters, who placed their trust in me," he said in a Facebook post shortly after the announcement.
"I know that this news will come as a surprise to many. I hope you will understand my decision not to say more, out of respect for my family's privacy."
Assoc Prof Faishal resigned as a Member of Parliament and a member of the People’s Action Party (PAP) over his interactions with a woman, which Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said had fallen short of the standards required of a political office holder.
The matter was brought to Mr Wong's attention about a month ago when the Prime Minister’s Office received an email from a woman. Most of the interactions between Assoc Prof Faishal and the woman took place through online messages. They also met on the sidelines of public events, Mr Wong said in a statement.
In his Facebook post, Assoc Prof Faishal thanked residents for their support over the years, describing it as a privilege to serve them.
“Over the years, I have had the privilege of walking alongside many of you - meeting your families, listening to your concerns, and working together to build a stronger and better Singapore,” he said.
“Your warmth, friendship and support mean more to me than I can ever express.”
Senior Minister of State for Defence and Sustainability and the Environment Zaqy Mohamad will be appointed Acting Minister for Muslim Affairs, and the remaining four MPs in Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC will continue to serve residents in Kembangan.
Assoc Prof Faishal expressed confidence that Mr Zaqy and the team would continue serving residents with “commitment and care”.
“I also know that Kembangan residents will continue to be well looked after by the MPs of the Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC.”
“The work to strengthen our community continues. It is a collective effort that is far bigger than any one individual,” he said.
"Thank you for your friendship and for the honour of allowing me to serve you. I will now be spending more time with my family. I'm grateful for their support, especially my wife who has been standing by me throughout this difficult period."
Assoc Prof Faishal and his wife have two children.
In a letter to Mr Wong released to the media, Assoc Prof Faishal said he recognised his conduct fell short of the standards expected of him and was not consistent with the responsibilities he was entrusted with.
"While there was no physical relationship between us, and I did not intend for the interactions to develop into one, there was a lapse of judgment on my part in the way I handled the interactions, and in failing to establish clearer boundaries at an earlier stage," he said.
Assoc Prof Faishal entered politics in April 2006 as part of a six-member PAP team that won Marine Parade GRC.
He was made senior minister of state for home affairs and acting minister-in-charge of Muslim affairs in May 2025.