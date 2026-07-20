'I am deeply sorry': Faishal Ibrahim apologises to residents after resigning from politics

SINGAPORE: Former Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim on Monday (Jul 20) apologised to residents and supporters after stepping down from his political roles, saying he would be spending more time with his family.

"I am deeply sorry to have let down my residents and supporters, who placed their trust in me," he said in a Facebook post shortly after the announcement.

"I know that this news will come as a surprise to many. I hope you will understand my decision not to say more, out of respect for my family's privacy."

Assoc Prof Faishal resigned as a Member of Parliament and a member of the People’s Action Party (PAP) over his interactions with a woman, which Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said had fallen short of the standards required of a political office holder.

The matter was brought to Mr Wong's attention about a month ago when the Prime Minister’s Office received an email from a woman. Most of the interactions between Assoc Prof Faishal and the woman took place through online messages. They also met on the sidelines of public events, Mr Wong said in a statement.

In his Facebook post, Assoc Prof Faishal thanked residents for their support over the years, describing it as a privilege to serve them.

“Over the years, I have had the privilege of walking alongside many of you - meeting your families, listening to your concerns, and working together to build a stronger and better Singapore,” he said.

“Your warmth, friendship and support mean more to me than I can ever express.”