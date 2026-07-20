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Faishal Ibrahim resigns: Key developments and live updates
Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said investigations found the acting minister's interactions with a woman had fallen short of the standards expected of political office holders.
SINGAPORE: Singapore's political landscape was jolted on Monday (Jul 20) with the shock announcement that Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim had resigned from the Cabinet, Parliament and the People's Action Party.
Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said the move followed investigations into Associate Professor Faishal's interactions with a woman, which he said had "fallen short" of the standards expected of political office holders.
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