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Faishal Ibrahim resigns: Key developments and live updates
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Faishal Ibrahim resigns: Key developments and live updates

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said investigations found the acting minister's interactions with a woman had fallen short of the standards expected of political office holders.

Faishal Ibrahim resigns: Key developments and live updates
Associate Professor Faishal Ibrahim, pictured here on Aug 27, 2025. (Photo: CNA/Tan Grace)
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20 Jul 2026 01:24PM (Updated: 20 Jul 2026 02:28PM)
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SINGAPORE: Singapore's political landscape was jolted on Monday (Jul 20) with the shock announcement that Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim had resigned from the Cabinet, Parliament and the People's Action Party.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said the move followed investigations into Associate Professor Faishal's interactions with a woman, which he said had "fallen short" of the standards expected of political office holders.

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Source: CNA/ac

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