Acting Minister for Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim resigns after interactions with woman 'fell short of standards'
Most of the interactions between the former minister and the female member of the public took place through online messages, says Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.
SINGAPORE: Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim resigned from politics on Monday (Jul 20) after his interactions with a woman “fell short” of standards required of a political office holder and Member of Parliament, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said.
Associate Professor Faishal, who was also the Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs, has resigned as a political office holder, MP and as a member of the People’s Action Party (PAP).
"This matter came to our attention about a month ago when the Prime Minister’s Office received an email from a female member of the public concerning her interactions with Assoc Prof Faishal," said Mr Wong in a statement.
The prime minister asked for the matter to be looked into immediately, and both Assoc Prof Faishal and the woman were spoken to separately to understand their respective accounts, he added.
Most of their interactions took place through online messages. They also met on the sidelines of public events, Mr Wong said.
Both parties subsequently made allegations of harassment against each other, and the matter was referred to the police, who investigated the allegations.
“After carefully considering the facts and circumstances, and in consultation with the Attorney-General's Chambers, it was assessed that no criminal offence had been committed by either party,” said the prime minister in the statement.
No criminal action will be taken against either of them.
"But there was a separate question of whether Assoc Prof Faishal's conduct met the standards expected of a political office holder and MP,” said Mr Wong.
"Upon reflecting on the matter, Assoc Prof Faishal accepted that his conduct fell short of these standards, and tendered his resignation."
Senior Minister of State for Defence and Sustainability and the Environment Zaqy Mohamad will be appointed Acting Minister for Muslim Affairs, and the remaining four MPs in Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC will continue to serve residents in Kembangan, the prime minister said.
He noted that Assoc Prof Faishal had made “significant contributions over two decades of public service”, and played key roles in advancing initiatives that strengthened community resilience, supported the rehabilitation and reintegration of ex-offenders and improved the outcomes of vulnerable families.
“He has worked hard as an MP and served his residents diligently. I thank him for his many contributions.”
EXCHANGE OF LETTERS
In a letter to Mr Wong released to the media, Assoc Prof Faishal informed the prime minister of his decision to resign with immediate effect for personal reasons.
"A situation has arisen involving my conduct with a female member of the public," said Assoc Prof Faishal, who is married and has two children.
"While there was no physical relationship between us, and I did not intend for the interactions to develop into one, there was a lapse of judgment on my part in the way I handled the interactions, and in failing to establish clearer boundaries at an earlier stage."
He added that he recognised his conduct fell short of the standards expected of him and was not consistent with the responsibilities he was entrusted with.
"I have therefore decided it is right for me to step away from politics, so that I can devote my time and attention to my family."
He thanked the prime minister and the PAP for their support and friendship.
In response, Mr Wong accepted the decision and said he was saddened that Assoc Prof Faishal was leaving politics under these circumstances.
"But I appreciate your acknowledgement that your conduct fell short of the standards expected of you, and your decision to take responsibility for it."
Mr Wong noted Assoc Prof Faishal's "significant contributions" over the last 20 years of public service and thanked him for his service.
"In particular, I appreciate your service over the past year as acting minister-in-charge of Muslim affairs.
"I wish you and your family all the best as you take the time and space you need to focus on your family."
Assoc Prof Faishal entered politics in April 2006 as part of a six-member PAP team that won Marine Parade GRC.
He represented Marine Parade GRC between 2006 and 2011, before being elected as an MP thrice for Nee Soon GRC between 2011 and 2025.
In the 2025 General Election, he was part of the PAP team that took Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC in a walkover.
Assoc Prof Faishal has held appointments across several ministries since August 2012.
He was parliamentary secretary for transport and health from August 2012 to September 2015.
From October 2015 to April 2017, he served as parliamentary secretary for education as well as social and family development.
Assoc Prof Faishal was promoted to senior parliamentary secretary for those two ministries from May 2017 to July 2020.
In July 2020, he was promoted again to minister of state for home affairs and national development, serving in those roles until May 2025, when he was made senior minister of state for home affairs and acting minister-in-charge of Muslim affairs.
He is an academic at the National University of Singapore, after beginning his career as a valuer with the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore from 1993 to 1996.