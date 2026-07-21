Muslim community, Kembangan residents stunned by Faishal Ibrahim's resignation
Residents who had interacted with Assoc Prof Faishal described him as approachable, humble and quick to respond to their concerns.
SINGAPORE: Muslim community leaders as well as Kembangan residents expressed shock at the resignation of Associate Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim on Monday (Jul 20), describing him as a sincere, approachable leader who had championed community initiatives while remaining attentive to concerns.
"I think it's a big shock," said Ustaz Muslim Amad, senior executive for community outreach at Masjid Abdul Gafoor.
He said Assoc Prof Faishal had done "quite a lot of things" for the Muslim community and the community at large, citing his support for initiatives and collaborations with organisations during his tenure as acting minister-in-charge of Muslim affairs.
Among them was the anti-drug Dadah Itu Haram campaign, which was launched in April 2017 in consultation with community leaders, to raise awareness within the Malay community about the harms of drugs.
Another is the Religious Rehabilitation Group (RRG), which works to counter extremist ideologies and rehabilitate detainees, he said.
Ustaz Muslim said he hoped such initiatives would continue under the leadership of Mr Zaqy Mohamad, who replaced Assoc Prof Faishal as acting minister-in-charge of Muslim affairs.
Mr Ahmed Meeran Mohamed Bilal, president of the Federation of Singapore Indian Muslims, has known Assoc Prof Faishal for five years and worked with him closely on Indian-Muslim matters.
"He's always supporting Indian-Muslim events. Anything that we share with him or bring to his knowledge, he will listen and encourage us," said Mr Bilal.
When Mr Bilal raised the issues about the lack of madrasahs – Muslim religious schools – for Indian-Muslim students, Assoc Prof Faishal spoke with the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) to arrange spaces at mosques for lessons.
As tensions mounted during the Israel-Hamas conflict, he met with the Indian-Muslim community and held dialogue sessions to allay their concerns, and encouraged them to donate to the Gaza relief fund.
"He is very involved, he attended most of the events and engagements. He is very friendly and close to the Indian-Muslim community," said Mr Bilal.
He added: "We were very happy that he was taking charge of Muslim affairs. But suddenly this news came, we were very shocked. We are praying for him and his family."
Mr Bilal described Assoc Prof Faishal as someone who was polite, humble and respectful. "This kind of news, it's very, very unexpected ... The prime minister's statement very clearly tells us there were no criminal offences – this is something we are happy about.
"He is a good minister, a good politician. He's very young also – 58 years old only. Unfortunately, his journey had to come to an end. That's why we are shocked and saddened."
Mr Zaqy is not new to the community and is also the chairman of the Mendaki board of directors, he said. As a member of the board of directors, Mr Bilal is confident that he would work closely with Mr Zaqy.
Several other Malay-Muslim community leaders also shared their experience working with Assoc Prof Faishal over the years.
Mr Muhammad Zuhaili, chairman of non-profit organisation International Islamic Youth League Asia, has known Assoc Prof Faishal for more than seven years.
He said he had met the MP on many occasions and worked together on various initiatives to support members of the Malay-Muslim community.
"Throughout the years, we have witnessed his dedication, sincerity, and unwavering commitment to serving the community. His efforts in addressing various community issues, including the recent management of the Hajj pilgrimage, have produced meaningful outcomes that have greatly benefited both the Muslim community and the nation," he wrote in a Facebook post.
Ms Zarina Jaffar, who received the Exemplary Mother Award from Muslim organisation Jamiyah Singapore in 2025, said in a Facebook post: "For one, he is one of those ministers who has the fastest response time to any query reflecting his commitment to listening and serving the people.
"He has taken responsibility for his shortcomings and we can only hope better things and future awaits (Assoc Prof) Faishal Ibrahim."
Assoc Prof Faishal resigned as a political office holder and Member of Parliament (MP) after Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said his interactions with a woman “fell short” of standards required of a political office holder and MP.
Most of their interactions took place through online messages. They also met on the sidelines of public events, Mr Wong said.
Assoc Prof Faishal, who was also senior minister of state for home affairs, resigned from the People’s Action Party on Monday.
KEMBANGAN RESIDENTS STUNNED
Residents in Kembangan described Assoc Prof Faishal as sincere, soft-spoken and responsive.
In the 2025 General Election, he was part of the PAP team that took Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC in a walkover. He oversaw the Kembangan division.
Mr Wong said the remaining four MPs in Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC will continue to serve residents in Kembangan.
For many residents interviewed by CNA on Monday afternoon, the political developments were overshadowed by disbelief.
Of the 10 residents CNA spoke to in the Kembangan area, about half either did not know who their MP was or said they had only seen him once or twice.
Those who had interacted with Assoc Prof Faishal more regularly described him as approachable, humble and quick to respond to residents' concerns.
"It's very hard to believe," said Mdm Fatimah Abdul Rahim.
Describing Assoc Prof Faishal as "very sincere and very helpful", she had approached him after she retired and was waiting for financial assistance. She had also sought help from him to access her Central Provident Fund savings before turning 65.
“He is very approachable and willing to listen, and said he will try to help me,” said the 64-year-old. Now that he has resigned, she said she is worried about what will happen to residents like her whose cases are still pending.
"Of course I'm worried and very sad because I don’t know who will take over," she said.
Another resident, Mdm Noraini Saaudi, said she was also saddened and shocked by the news, describing Assoc Prof Faishal as someone who acted quickly when residents raised concerns.
The 59-year-old recalled approaching him after becoming increasingly worried about cyclists riding through the common corridor near her parents' flat where her elderly parents lived.
According to Mdm Noraini, Assoc Prof Faishal instructed his team to look into the matter and signs were soon put up reminding cyclists to dismount in the area.
"Whatever we ask him, he will really come forward to help," she said. "He listened to our problems."
Others similarly remembered him for his personable approach.
Ms Dilah Siti Fadzilah said that Assoc Prof Faishal would often visit homes in the estate and chat with residents and their families.
"He was very humble," she said, adding that during one house visit he took the time to ask after her parents and their home. She noted that he was particularly active in engaging the Malay-Muslim community during Ramadan and community events.
Mr Pitchay Mohammad Noor, who owns a shop at Geylang Serai Market and Food Centre, said the MP was a frequent visitor to the neighbourhood.
“He’s very active here and comes by a lot to talk to us and residents. He’s very good,” he said, estimating that Assoc Prof Faishal had visited the area more than 10 times over the past year.
Not every resident, however, had formed a close relationship with the MP.
One resident who has lived in the estate for 37 years said he had met Assoc Prof Faishal only briefly during a Meet-the-People Session and did not feel he knew him well enough to draw conclusions about his character.
"You can't tell a person just by talking to him for a short while," said the 62-year-old, who only wanted to be known as Desmond.
“Anyway, I don’t really know him well and in the past (prior to Assoc Prof Faishal joining Marine Parade- Braddell Heights GRC), when I go to Meet-the-People Sessions, I still end up having to find solutions myself,” he added.
“So this doesn’t really impact me. I’m still satisfied with the government as a whole, but for individual MPs, those that have been serving us, I don’t expect much of them.”
Still, among those who had interacted with him over the years, the dominant emotions were sadness and surprise.
In a Facebook post shortly after the announcement, Assoc Prof Faishal apologised to his residents and supporters.
"I am deeply sorry to have let down my residents and supporters, who placed their trust in me," he said.
"I know that this news will come as a surprise to many. I hope you will understand my decision not to say more, out of respect for my family's privacy."
He thanked residents for their support over the years, describing it as a privilege to serve them.
“Over the years, I have had the privilege of walking alongside many of you - meeting your families, listening to your concerns, and working together to build a stronger and better Singapore,” he said.
“Your warmth, friendship and support mean more to me than I can ever express.”
GRASSROOTS VOLUNTEERS
Grassroots volunteers from Nee Soon GRC, where Assoc Prof Faishal was an MP from 2011 to 2025, told CNA that their former adviser was careful in his interactions with women.
"He’s very careful, especially when female residents come to him for selfies," said Mr Benny Lian, who was a grassroots volunteer at Nee Soon Central with Assoc Prof Faishal when he was an MP there.
"He gets someone else to be with him in the photo ... he will say, 'Benny, we come together to take'," he added.
Another grassroots volunteer, Mr Lewis Yong, said that Assoc Prof Faishal was a family-oriented person.
Mr Yong, who assisted Assoc Prof Faishal at Nee Soon Central from 2015 to 2025, recounted how he would often have breakfast with his wife before going to work.
He also joined gatherings with grassroots leaders, such as at birthday celebrations, with his wife.
"We were close enough that during our birthdays, we would come together and makan (eat), and he would send a cake and come to look for me," he said.
Assoc Prof Faishal was also seen as selfless, often going above and beyond to help residents, recounted the grassroots volunteers.
For instance, he initiated a project about 10 years ago to help lower-income residents purchase groceries at a lower price. He would often use his own car to fetch residents with mobility issues to and from their houses, said Mr Yong.
Hearing about Assoc Prof Faishal's resignation was difficult to stomach for both.
"I was with him almost every day... He didn’t have time for this kind of nonsense," said Mr Yong. "I can’t accept it."
Mr Lim said that Assoc Prof Faishal was "not that kind of person". "I'm very shocked, very sad; as I tell you this, it’s like I'm going to cry," he added.