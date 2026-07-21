Muslim community, Kembangan residents stunned by Faishal Ibrahim's resignation

SINGAPORE: Muslim community leaders as well as Kembangan residents expressed shock at the resignation of Associate Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim on Monday (Jul 20), describing him as a sincere, approachable leader who had championed community initiatives while remaining attentive to concerns.

"I think it's a big shock," said Ustaz Muslim Amad, senior executive for community outreach at Masjid Abdul Gafoor.

He said Assoc Prof Faishal had done "quite a lot of things" for the Muslim community and the community at large, citing his support for initiatives and collaborations with organisations during his tenure as acting minister-in-charge of Muslim affairs.

Among them was the anti-drug Dadah Itu Haram campaign, which was launched in April 2017 in consultation with community leaders, to raise awareness within the Malay community about the harms of drugs.

Another is the Religious Rehabilitation Group (RRG), which works to counter extremist ideologies and rehabilitate detainees, he said.

Ustaz Muslim said he hoped such initiatives would continue under the leadership of Mr Zaqy Mohamad, who replaced Assoc Prof Faishal as acting minister-in-charge of Muslim affairs.

Mr Ahmed Meeran Mohamed Bilal, president of the Federation of Singapore Indian Muslims, has known Assoc Prof Faishal for five years and worked with him closely on Indian-Muslim matters.

"He's always supporting Indian-Muslim events. Anything that we share with him or bring to his knowledge, he will listen and encourage us," said Mr Bilal.

When Mr Bilal raised the issues about the lack of madrasahs – Muslim religious schools – for Indian-Muslim students, Assoc Prof Faishal spoke with the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) to arrange spaces at mosques for lessons.

As tensions mounted during the Israel-Hamas conflict, he met with the Indian-Muslim community and held dialogue sessions to allay their concerns, and encouraged them to donate to the Gaza relief fund.

"He is very involved, he attended most of the events and engagements. He is very friendly and close to the Indian-Muslim community," said Mr Bilal.

He added: "We were very happy that he was taking charge of Muslim affairs. But suddenly this news came, we were very shocked. We are praying for him and his family."

Mr Bilal described Assoc Prof Faishal as someone who was polite, humble and respectful. "This kind of news, it's very, very unexpected ... The prime minister's statement very clearly tells us there were no criminal offences – this is something we are happy about.

"He is a good minister, a good politician. He's very young also – 58 years old only. Unfortunately, his journey had to come to an end. That's why we are shocked and saddened."

Mr Zaqy is not new to the community and is also the chairman of the Mendaki board of directors, he said. As a member of the board of directors, Mr Bilal is confident that he would work closely with Mr Zaqy.

Several other Malay-Muslim community leaders also shared their experience working with Assoc Prof Faishal over the years.