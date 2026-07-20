Many in Muslim community 'disappointed and saddened' after Faishal Ibrahim’s resignation: Zaqy Mohamad
Mr Zaqy Mohamad has replaced Associate Professor Faishal Ibrahim as acting minister-in-charge of Muslim affairs.
SINGAPORE: Many people in the Muslim community are "disappointed and saddened" after former Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim resigned from politics on Monday (Jul 20), said Mr Zaqy Mohamad.
Mr Zaqy, who will take over the role, told reporters: “I’m sorry that this has happened, but I can assure the community that I will continue to engage and better understand the needs of the Muslim community.”
He added that he will work closely with volunteers and community partners to champion programmes for the community.
Mr Zaqy said he was saddened that Assoc Prof Faishal was leaving politics under these circumstances, having worked closely with him for about 20 years.
Assoc Prof Faishal, who has been a Member of Parliament (MP) since 2006, resigned from politics on Monday after his interactions with a woman “fell short” of the standards required of a political office holder and MP.
He has also resigned as a member of the People's Action Party.
In a Facebook post on Monday, Mr Zaqy also acknowledged that many in the Muslim community were disappointed and saddened.
“Having worked closely with him on MENDAKI 2030 and TUNAS, I saw firsthand his dedication to the development of our Muslim community, the relationships he nurtured, and the trust he earned. His contributions to our community will not be forgotten,” he wrote in his post.
He added: "As I take on the role of acting minister-in-charge of Muslim affairs, I do so with humility and a deep sense of responsibility.
"Together with the team, I will do my very best to serve our community and work closely with all our stakeholders in the days ahead."
In a Facebook post on Monday, Minister of Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli urged the community to support Mr Zaqy in his new role.
Mr Masagos served as minister-in-charge of Muslim affairs before Assoc Prof Faishal took on the role in 2025.
He acknowledged Assoc Prof Faishal’s commitment to strengthening families, lowering recidivism, empowering youths and building bonds that held the community together.
“This is a difficult moment for Assoc Prof Faishal, for his family and for the community that he gave so much of himself to,” said Mr Masagos.
Adding that he was deeply saddened to learn about Assoc Prof Faishal’s resignation from politics, Mr Masagos asked Singaporeans to give him and his family privacy and space.
Mr Zaqy is an MP for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC and a senior minister of state for defence, as well as sustainability and the environment. He is also deputy leader of the House.
"There is still a lot of important work ahead of us, and we must continue building on the progress our community has made," he said.
"So, I can assure the community that you always have a team who is committed to you."
Non-profit organisation AMP Singapore worked closely with Assoc Prof Faishal on initiatives like M3+, as well as a programme that supports the rehabilitation and reintegration of male Muslim drug offenders, said its chairperson Fathurrahman Dawoed.
“We appreciate his support and contributions to these efforts. As we continue to address important priorities for the community, it is important that we remain focused on the work ahead,” he added.
The organisation looks forward to working closely with Mr Zaqy and its partners to advance initiatives that strengthen the resilience, progress and economic well-being of the Malay-Muslim community, said Mr Fathurrahman.