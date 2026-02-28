Singapore 'deeply concerned' by US, Israeli strikes on Iran: Faishal Ibrahim

SINGAPORE: Singapore is deeply concerned by the strikes on Iran and Lebanon, Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim said on Saturday (Feb 28).

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an iftar event at Kampong Glam, Assoc Prof Faishal, who is also Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs, said: "This failure of diplomacy has escalated tensions in the region, with serious consequences for civilians.

"That these attacks occurred during the holy month of Ramadan deepens the pain felt by many."

He added that Singapore is monitoring developments closely and supports efforts towards de-escalation, the protection of civilian lives and respect for international law.

“In this blessed month, we pray for the safety of innocent people, and for calm and wisdom to prevail.



“Let us also not forget the plight of the Palestinians, and the urgent need for a peaceful resolution in the region. At home, let us remain calm and united, and continue to safeguard the trust and harmony we cherish,” he added.