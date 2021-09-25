Man and 2 women arrested for using fake S$10,000 note

SINGAPORE: A man and two women were arrested for their suspected involvement in using a fake S$10,000 portrait series note, said police on Saturday (Sep 25).

The police received a report on Wednesday at about 2pm regarding a man who presented the fake S$10,000 note at a bank at Block 449 Clementi Avenue 3.

The man had allegedly requested to exchange the note into smaller denominations, said the police in the news release.

The bank employees however identified the note to be counterfeit and alerted the police.

Commercial Affairs Department officers arrested the 58-year-old man and subsequently established the identities of two other women, aged 37 and 33, who were also suspected to be involved in the case.

A counterfeit S$10,000 currency note, a red packet and a fake document purportedly issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore were seized as case exhibits.

Police investigations are ongoing.