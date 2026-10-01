PUB says AI detection tools gave 'inconclusive' results on Pandan Reservoir crocodile image

SINGAPORE: PUB said on Thursday (Oct 1) that it used several AI detection tools to verify an image purportedly showing a crocodile at Pandan Reservoir, but the results were inconclusive.

The image was later found to be AI-generated and a 30-year-old man was charged on Tuesday over the incident.

Ye Lin, a Myanmar national, is accused of sending the AI-generated image depicting a crocodile at the reservoir to a colleague.

In a statement on Facebook, the national water agency said that the man was employed by its reservoir maintenance contractor.

His supervisor alerted PUB to the image on Aug 20, prompting the agency to immediately try to verify its authenticity using various AI detection tools.

As the results were "inconclusive", PUB said it then "acted quickly and took the necessary precautionary measures" in the interest of public safety.

PUB and the National Parks Board conducted search and capture operations, while the Singapore Rowing Association and Singapore Canoe Federation were told to suspend all water activities in the reservoir.

After it was established that the image was fake, PUB lodged a police report and water activities at the reservoir subsequently resumed.

Ye Lin has been charged with communicating a false message and obstructing the course of justice. The latter charge relates to allegations that he deleted the AI-generated images and the log history on the Gemini AI app from his mobile phone on Aug 21.

The 30-year-old, who told the court that he intends to plead guilty, will return to court on Nov 10.