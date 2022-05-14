'Buying a hope': Why people try dubious pills for pain relief and weight loss

SINGAPORE: Rheumatology specialist Dr Cho Jiacai’s patient was taking a “herbal” product that seemed very effective in reducing her joint pains. But something about it set off alarm bells in the doctor’s head.

The patient, a woman in her 60s, was not able to reduce the dosage as the joint pains would promptly recur when she did so, said Dr Cho, a consultant at National University Hospital. This was despite him replacing it with standard doses of medication.

This led him to believe that there were medical compounds in the product that may include steroids or painkillers.

“It appeared to be extremely potent, beyond what would be expected from the usual supplements,” Dr Cho said.

Dr Cho flagged the product to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA), who then tested it.

In March this year, HSA published an alert warning consumers of the product which goes by the name Traditional Herbs Preparation XPE.

According to the alert, HSA found six medicinal ingredients, including a cholesterol-lowering medicine, two types of antibiotics and steroids. The woman had taken the product for more than nine months after receiving it from a friend who got it in Malaysia, HSA said.

While Dr Cho was not surprised by the substances discovered, he said: “What shocked me was the potency of the corticosteroid that was used and the inclusion of antibiotics, cholesterol medications and painkillers. It was basically a cocktail of various medications.”

Long-term unsupervised use of steroids such as dexamethasone can cause increased blood glucose levels which may lead to diabetes, Cushing’s syndrome - a disorder that is characterised by a round face and upper body central obesity with thin limbs - and other serious side effects, HSA said.

“BUYING A HOPE”

Over the years, HSA has seen a trend in adulterated complementary health products, particularly those promising slimming and pain relief, said Dr Dorothy Toh, an assistant group director under the health products regulation group.