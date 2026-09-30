Around 100 businesses caught buying fake reviews in largest probe by Singapore's competition watchdog

SINGAPORE: Ranging from restaurants to hair salons, 45 businesses will be required to apologise publicly after admitting to purchasing bogus reviews from a supplier to boost their online ratings, Singapore’s competition watchdog said on Wednesday (Sep 30).

These companies have committed to stop using fake reviews, and will be required to remove existing ones and report their progress in doing so, along with other measures, the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCS) said.

These 45 companies are part of a larger group of around 100 businesses caught up in the competition watchdog’s investigation.

Calling the probe its largest one concerning fake reviews to date, CCS said these businesses were found to have bought fabricated reviews from Mr Julian Tung Yan Kai, who is the director of digital marketing firm Reputifly.

Mr Tung also owns and operates BuyReviewSG and GetReviewSG, which offered fake review services to businesses.

The fabricated reviews were posted on platforms such as Google, Facebook, Tripadvisor, Carousell, Yelp and Trustpilot, said the commission.

Given the scale of the case, CCS is conducting its investigation in two phases.

The first phase covered 47 of these companies, 45 of which admitted that they had purchased fake reviews from Reputifly. The remaining two declined to provide undertakings to the commission.