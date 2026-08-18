Opaque ‘consulting firm’ website trying to hire former Singapore foreign ministry personnel

SINGAPORE: At first glance, Dr Jade Chan’s resume on the website of the Great Vision consultancy firm looks impeccable.

The self-professed former Singapore diplomat supposedly served in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ diplomatic missions in Jakarta, Hanoi and Brussels, and was an adviser at the ASEAN Secretariat. She holds a PhD in international relations from the London School of Economics and has dealt with weighty matters like the South China Sea dialogues and bilateral trade negotiations as part of her “20 years of experience in international diplomacy and strategic analysis”.

But Dr Chan’s claims about being a Singapore diplomat are fabricated. Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in response to queries from CNA that Dr Chan, billed as one of Great Vision’s key leaders, had never worked at the ministry.

CNA has contacted the supposedly Singapore-headquartered Great Vision firm, which does not list an address or phone number, through an email provided on its website (greatvisionconsulting[.]com). The email was, however, returned undelivered after repeated failed attempts to connect to the domain’s server.

CNA has also reached out to LSE and the ASEAN Secretariat to verify their associations with “Dr Chan”. Online checks failed to identify any public profile on LinkedIn or social media that matched her credentials as stated by Great Vision.

The fraudulent bio of “Dr Chan” was not the only eyebrow-raising entry on the website.

Nestled among other unverifiable and unsubstantiated claims was a job listing for a senior consultant in political and geopolitical risk, “preferably with prior roles in Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ASEAN Secretariat, EU institutions, or leading international think-tanks.”

CNA has been investigating close to 10 such suspicious websites in recent weeks, and this was the first such instance where the operator explicitly targeted candidates with prior experience in a Singaporean government agency.

Apart from trying to hire former Singaporean diplomats, Great Vision also targeted candidates who have worked at think-tanks in Singapore.

In its job listing for an intelligence and research analyst, Great Vision wrote that "prior experience at Singapore-based think-tanks (e.g. RSIS) or regional research institutions is highly desirable”. Candidates were asked to send in “relevant work samples” as part of their application.