How easy is it to get a fake Singapore university degree certificate, and what are firms doing to detect this?

SINGAPORE: Within minutes of this reporter asking how to get a fake Singapore university degree certificate, all of the answers were available over WhatsApp.

How much would it cost? US$700. How long would it take? Two to three days, plus a few more days for shipping. How genuine would it look?

“We make it according to the original, using the original paper and real seal,” one forger wrote in a text message.

“Many customers used our documents to apply (for) jobs and they succeeded.”

When asked for a sample of the forged degree certificate, all four providers contacted by CNA were more than willing to oblige. The samples looked startlingly identical to this reporter’s own Nanyang Technological University (NTU) certificate, though the initial price seemed staggering.

“It's a lot of money, I think I can't afford it. Can it be any lower?” I asked.

The response: “Sorry this is a discount price. You can pay half as deposit first, check the digital version then pay the rest.”

A few hours later, the price was lowered to US$630 with an additional comment: “This is the best I can do.”