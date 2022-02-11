Man jailed for making false declaration in work permit application for domestic worker

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man has been sentenced to six weeks' jail for making a false declaration in a work permit application for a migrant domestic worker, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Friday (Feb 11).

Hafizuddin Jaafar, 34, stated in the application that he would employ a 36-year-old Filipino as a domestic worker at his home.

"However, neither of them had the intention that the MDW (migrant domestic worker) would work for Hafizuddin," said MOM in a media release.

"Instead, their intention was that the MDW be allowed to remain in Singapore and find other work."

The work permit application was made in January 2018, said MOM, adding that Hafizuddin later applied to renew the permit in January 2019.

"In exchange for the successful application and renewal of the work pass, Hafizuddin received kickbacks from her totalling S$9,380 between January 2018 and February 2020. During the same period, she did not perform any work for Hafizuddin nor did she live at his residence," the ministry added.

The Filipino woman was repatriated after being issued a stern warning for making a false declaration in her work permit application. She has also been permanently barred from working in Singapore.

Apart from his jail sentence, Hafizuddin was also fined S$50,750 for collecting money from the woman to apply for the work permit and keep it valid.

If convicted of making a false declaration on work pass applications, offenders can be fined up to S$20,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.

Errant employers will have their work pass privileges suspended and the work pass applicant will also be permanently barred from working in Singapore. Those who collect kickbacks can be fined up to S$30,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.