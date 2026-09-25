Woman charged with taking part in public gatherings without permit after multiple convictions

SINGAPORE: A woman was charged on Friday (Sep 25) with participating in public assemblies at Merlion Park and Anderson Bridge without a permit.

Ng Chye Huay, 62, faces six charges for allegedly participating in public assemblies to support the Falun Gong spiritual group without a permit from October 2024 to February 2026.

The Singaporean was convicted of similar offences in 2001, 2005 and 2007. In July 2020, she was also issued a 12-month warning for the same type of offence, the police said in a separate press release.

Despite these past convictions and the conditional warning, the woman “remained recalcitrant” and allegedly continued to participate in public assemblies without a permit, the police said.

In court on Friday, Ng said she would dispute all charges and requested for time to find legal representation. Her case is next set for a pre-trial conference on October 26.

China outlawed Falun Gong in 1999. While it is not illegal in Singapore, any public protest with at least five people without a police permit is against the law.

“The police will not grant permits for assemblies that advocate the political causes of other countries or foreign entities that may stir emotions and lead to public order incidents,” it said in the press release.

The police will take action when people breach the Public Order Act, including those who repeatedly break the law, they said.

“Members of the public are urged not to engage in activities that may undermine the peace, public order and social harmony in Singapore,” the police added.

The maximum punishment for the offence under the Public Order Act is a fine of up to S$3,000 (US$2,300).