Tree planting for new parents, national family week in year dedicated to celebrating Singapore families

SINGAPORE: A series of programmes will be rolled out to strengthen family bonds in 2022, a year which the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) is dedicating to celebrating Singapore families.

“Strong families continue to be the bedrock of our society. A key pillar of strength and our first line of support, complemented by the community and enabled by the Government,” said Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli during the Committee of Supply debate on Thursday (Mar 10).

He added: “Strong families also nurture resilient individuals who do well for themselves and their families, and who eventually, we hope, give back to the community. This is a virtuous cycle that we want to perpetuate and preserve.”

Mr Masagos said that although Singapore families have remained strong, new stressors are placing a strain on more families, including geopolitical uncertainties and the changing nature of work.

Marriage rates have declined over the past 20 years and couples are having fewer children. There is also a higher proportion of divorces among more recent marriages.

“We must preserve our family core. The Government will journey alongside and support all families in Singapore. First, we will fortify the foundations of all families. Second, we will strengthen support for families with additional needs.”