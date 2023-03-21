More families seek part-time help to care for children, seniors after expansion of Household Services Scheme

Parents Kenneth Lee and Sharon Phang, for instance, have engaged part-time child-minding services for their two-year-old son, Axel.



Unlike many families in Singapore who have a full-time helper stay with them, the couple decided to get a part-time child-minder, who helps with playtime activities, feeding and cleaning toys.



This gives them just enough time to see to other personal demands, like taking care of their baby daughter.



“So during the weekend, when we are actually too preoccupied with the kids and housework, we really need someone to help us take care of our son, to play with him, so that we can actually do some cleaning of the house and take care of (our daughter),” said Madam Phang, adding that part-time help suits their lifestyle.



Smaller households, challenges in communicating with a foreign domestic worker, and issues of privacy are among reasons why some people are choosing part-time helpers.



A couple, for instance, may choose not to have a full-time stay-in helper if they value their privacy, especially if they work from home, Dr Cynthia Lim, deputy head of the early childhood education programme at the Singapore University of Social Sciences' (SUSS) S R Nathan School of Human Development.

"A stay-in helper is more costly, occupies a room, and comes with a risk of employer-helper issues like cultural differences, language differences and the range of problems that we often hear about," she added.

Ministry of Clean, a cleaning company that also provides care services, said demand has risen over the past few years.



To meet the growing interest, the firm is hoping to hire at least another 10 more staff in the next few months.



However, finding the right person for the job is not easy.



“I think the challenge is really to be able to scout for this talent. People who have background experience in looking after children, looking after the elders, the right people who have that kind of interest,” said Mr Jason Chia, chief executive officer and chairman of Ministry of Clean.



“So typically, we'll go through quite an intensive interview to make sure that we have the right fit, in terms of the employment of these workers.”